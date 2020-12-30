HSSC 2021: New notification to be released for 6 thousand posts of Haryana police constable, learn details

Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC (Haryana Staff Selection Commission, HSSC) is going to issue notifications for recruitment to the posts of police Constable. The government's purpose behind this is to benefit the candidates belonging to the economically weaker section.

On Tuesday, HSSC withdrew the notification issued for appointment to the posts of 6000 constables in August 2019. 5000 men and 1000 women constables were to be appointed through this recruitment process.

Responding to some queries and apprehensions raised on social media about the reasons for cancellation of the recruitment and withdrawal of advertisement, a government spokesperson said that a new notification will be issued by the Commission within a day. This time, 5500 male and 1100 female constables will be recruited in the police department.

In the new recruitment process, the youth of EWS category will get a relaxation of five years in the maximum age limit.

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said last month that EWS candidates will be given five years relaxation in the age limit. The minimum age for recruitment in police in Haryana is 18 years and maximum age is 25 years.

While announcing this, Khattar said that like the central government, the state government will be given a quota of 10 percent in the EWS category candidates.