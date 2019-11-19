Haryana ministers to now get House Rent Allowance of Rs 1 lakh per month

Headlines

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Declared dead at hospital, wakes up during last rites: Curious case of BJP leader Mahesh Baghel

What is the Inter-Services Organisation Bill 2023, passed in Parliament? How will it change India’s defence system?

Facebook Messenger to drop SMS support next month

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

Ayushmann Khurrana to take calls as Pooja in call center in Delhi NCR for Dream Girl 2 promotions

Facebook Messenger to drop SMS support next month

5 exercises to relieve joint pain

Ratan Tata's 5 favourite things to eat

Cooking oils to control cholesterol

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

Uttarakhand: Portion of Tapkeshwar Mahadev Temple collapses in Dehradun, heavy losses | Watch

IND vs WI, 2nd T20 Highlights: Talking points after India's defeat against West Indies

Interview | Ishwak Singh reveals how Paatal Lok 2 will be relevant in current political scenario?

After backlash to Ranveer Singh replacing Shah Rukh Khan in Don 3, Farhan Akhtar says 'we hope you will show him...'

16 mobile phones reportedly stolen at Sunny Deol, Ameesha Patel’s Gadar 2 promotional event in Ghaziabad

Nassar hails The Jengaburu Curse's realistic narrative: 'For a long time, Indian content was melodramatic' | Exclusive

HomeIndia

India

Haryana ministers to now get House Rent Allowance of Rs 1 lakh per month

The meeting was the first that was taken after the cabinet was expanded by CM Khattar.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 19, 2019, 12:18 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a landmark decision, the Haryana government has decided to double the House Rent Allowance (HRA) admissible to the cabinet ministers, from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 plus Rs 20,000 to cover water and electricity charges. The decision was taken after the first full cabinet meeting by the newly-formed BJP-JJP government by amending a clause in the Haryana Ministers Allowances Rules, 1972.

According to the decisions taken by the cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ministers in Haryana will now get a total HRA of Rs 1 lakh per month. The new amended rules will, therefore, be now called Haryana Ministers Allowances (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

The cabinet also decided to establish a new department — The Department of Global Cooperation and Engagement — for the welfare, investment, and employment opportunities for Haryana youth and Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

The meeting was the first that was taken after the cabinet was expanded by CM Khattar. At least 10 new members were sworn-in on November 10.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's party, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which formed a post-poll alliance with the BJP to form the government, also pushed for no liquor vends within village limits.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Meet the IITian who leads Rs 87,351 crore company, son of richest man in West Bengal

Happy Friendship Day 2023: Date, history, significance and celebration

Details of Isha Ambani's multi-strand diamond necklace worth a whopping...

Subhash Ghai says it was shocking when people labelled Choli Ke Peeche as 'vulgar'

Amazon Great Freedom Festival 2023: iPhone 14, iPad, Mac mini, Apple Watch available on huge discounts; check here

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Aaliyah Kashyap-Shane Gregoire engagement: Suhana Khan, Alaya F, Anjali Dhawan arrive in gorgeous outfits at bash

Viral photos of the Day: Akshay Kumar looks uber cool in casuals, Shraddha Kapoor takes auto ride

Zee National Achievers Awards 2023: From activist Laxmi Aggarwal to social media star Saloni Gaur, full list of awardees

In pics: Nickelodeon cartoons celebrate International Day of Yoga at India's biggest yoga event in Jabalpur

Suhana Khan drops glamorous pics from Goa vacation with cousins; BFF Ananya Panday reacts

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE