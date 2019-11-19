Haryana ministers to now get House Rent Allowance of Rs 1 lakh per month

The meeting was the first that was taken after the cabinet was expanded by CM Khattar.

In a landmark decision, the Haryana government has decided to double the House Rent Allowance (HRA) admissible to the cabinet ministers, from the existing Rs 50,000 to Rs 80,000 plus Rs 20,000 to cover water and electricity charges. The decision was taken after the first full cabinet meeting by the newly-formed BJP-JJP government by amending a clause in the Haryana Ministers Allowances Rules, 1972.

According to the decisions taken by the cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, ministers in Haryana will now get a total HRA of Rs 1 lakh per month. The new amended rules will, therefore, be now called Haryana Ministers Allowances (Amendment) Rules, 2019.

The cabinet also decided to establish a new department — The Department of Global Cooperation and Engagement — for the welfare, investment, and employment opportunities for Haryana youth and Non-Resident Indians (NRI).

The meeting was the first that was taken after the cabinet was expanded by CM Khattar. At least 10 new members were sworn-in on November 10.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala's party, the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) which formed a post-poll alliance with the BJP to form the government, also pushed for no liquor vends within village limits.