Congress high command to take final decision on forming non-BJP DDC in Jammu and Kashmir

The Congress party on Wednesday said that the final decision on forming the non-BJP DDC (district development council) in Jammu and Kashmir, at places where Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is not in majority, will be taken by the party's high command.

Out of the 278 seats for which results have been declared by the J-K Election Commission so far, the Congress party bagged 26 seats in DDC polls, which were held in eight phases on 280 seats across Jammu and Kashmir.

Post the results of DDC polls, Ravinder Sharma, Spokesperson, Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee told ANI, "We contested DDC elections with National Conference (NC)-led alliance on seat sharing basis. We can consider forming a non-BJP district council, at places where BJP is not in majority. The final decision will be taken by Congress High Command."

"Only five out of twenty districts, BJP got a majority, while in rest it is either Congress or other non-BJP parties. We will think of supporting non-BJP parties where BJP is not in majority but the final decision will be taken by High Command," he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Election Commissioner KK Sharma declared the result for DDC Elections on Wednesday, according to which BJP won 75, NC bagged 67 seats Independent registered victory on 50 seats, PDP won 27 seats, Congress got 26 seats, JKAP bagged 12 seats, JKPC won 8 seats, JKPM won 3 seats, CPI(M) gained 5 seats while JKNPP and PDF won 2 seats each and BSP bagged 1 seat.

The results of two constituencies--one each in Bandipora and Kupwara districts-- are still awaited as counting of votes has been deferred there till further orders, the officials said.