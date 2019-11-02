Grenade like object spotted near Pune railway station destroyed, parts sent to forensic lab

The Railway police informed the local police, bomb disposal squad and the object was destroyed.

Also, the parts of the object have been sent to the forensic lab.

Earlier on Friday, an unattended bag was spotted at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) airport Terminal-3 by security personnel soon after which the cops were informed.

The Delhi police along with other security teams including the bomb squad, dog squad and other teams searched the area. It was earlier reported that RDX was found in the unattended trolley bag, however, later it was confirmed that there was no RDX in the unattended bag that was noticed during the early hours on Friday.

The bag contained toys, phone charger, clothes and dry fruits, a Delhi police official said. The bag belonged to a resident of Haryana's Ballabgarh, identified as Shahid Khan, who left it accidentally, DCP of Delhi Airport said.

The owner of the bag was traced who accepted his mistake and apologised. He was coming from Mumbai and inadvertently left it at the IGI Airport. He was given a clean chit by the police.

As for the detection of RDX presence in the bag, sources explained that the bag may have contained seashells which had traces of seawater. Dog squad sometimes mistake seawater as RDX. As for the wires coming out of the bag, it was said to be a phone charger.

At around 1 am on Friday, a CISF personnel had noticed an unattended bag at IGI T-3 following which he informed cops and a search operation was initiated. The suspected trolley bag was found in the T-3 arrival lane near pillar number four.