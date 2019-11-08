Trending#

'Gave shape and strength to BJP': PM Modi, Shah, others meet BJP veteran LK Advani on 92nd birthday

Veteran leader L K Advani turns 92.


Nov 8, 2019

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted party veteran L K Advani on his 92nd birthday, recalling his contribution to national politics, and also in building the party and propagating its ideology.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani at his residence here and wished him on his 92nd birthday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda were also present. 

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, he was also the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

Advani also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose "Rath Yatra" in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time. The former deputy prime minister has also served as an MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat.  He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He began his political career as a volunteer at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour.

Most of the leaders took to Twitter to pay respects to the veteran BJP leader on his 92nd birthday. 

