'Gave shape and strength to BJP': PM Modi, Shah, others meet BJP veteran LK Advani on 92nd birthday

Top BJP leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah greeted party veteran L K Advani on his 92nd birthday, recalling his contribution to national politics, and also in building the party and propagating its ideology.

Scholar, statesman and one of the most respected leaders, India will always cherish the exceptional contribution of Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji towards empowering our citizens. On his birthday, I convey my greetings to respected Advani Ji and pray for his long and healthy life. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Shri LK Advani Ji toiled for decades to give shape and strength to the @BJP4India. If over the years, our party has emerged as a dominant pole of Indian politics, it is because of leaders like Advani Ji and the selfless Karyakartas he groomed for decades. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

For Advani Ji, public service has always been associated with values. Not once has he compromised on the core ideology. When it came to safeguarding our democracy, he was at the forefront. As a Minister, his administrative skills are universally lauded. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) November 8, 2019

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday met veteran Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader LK Advani at his residence here and wished him on his 92nd birthday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda were also present.

#WATCH: PM Narendra Modi meets senior BJP leader LK Advani at the latter's residence on his 92nd birthday. Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, BJP President Amit Shah and BJP working President JP Nadda also present. #Delhi pic.twitter.com/zUvVVQJMvg — ANI (@ANI) November 8, 2019

Born on November 8, 1927, in Karachi, he was also the Minister of Home Affairs in the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance government from 1998 to 2004.

Advani also served as the Deputy Prime Minister under Atal Bihari Vajpayee from 2002 to 2004. Advani was one of the founding members of the BJP, whose "Rath Yatra" in 1990 had brought the party into national prominence for the first time. The former deputy prime minister has also served as an MP from Gandhinagar in Gujarat. He is one of the co-founders and a senior leader of the BJP.

He began his political career as a volunteer at Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS). In 2015, Advani was awarded the Padma Vibhushan - India's second-highest civilian honour.

Most of the leaders took to Twitter to pay respects to the veteran BJP leader on his 92nd birthday.

हमारे वरिष्ठ नेता आदरणीय श्री लाल कृष्ण आडवाणी जी से उनके आवास पर भेंट कर उन्हें जन्मदिन की शुभकामनाएँ दी। pic.twitter.com/f39HGQdzbx — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) November 8, 2019

Wishing the former Deputy PM of India & our guiding light respected Shri Lal Krishna Advani Ji a very Happy Birthday. pic.twitter.com/m2g38hYx2I — Ravi Shankar Prasad (@rsprasad) November 8, 2019

Heartiest birthday greetings to LK Advani Ji. Wish you good health and happiness — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) November 8, 2019

Wishing senior BJP leader Shri L K Advani Ji a very happy birthday. May he be blessed with a long, healthy and happy life.#LkAdvani pic.twitter.com/URDQN3L2ci — Sukhbir Singh Badal (@officeofssbadal) November 8, 2019

Warm birthday greetings to one of India’s tallest leaders & a key builder of @BJP4India Shri#LKAdvani ji I have been privileged to know him closely & work under his guidance for two decades. May Mahaprabhu Jagannath bless him with good health & many happy returns of the day pic.twitter.com/Hu7fIRCYVG — Baijayant Jay Panda (@PandaJay) November 8, 2019