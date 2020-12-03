ED raids 26 locations in 9 states connected to PFI in money laundering case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Thursday raided 26 premises in nine states linked to banned radical terror outfit Popular Front of India (PFI) as part of its money laundering probe.

The ED also raided the residence of PFI chairman OM Abdul Salam and Kerala state president Nasarudheen Elamarom. The searches were conducted in Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, West Bengal, Rajasthan, Delhi and in Malappuram and Thiruvananthapuram districts of Kerala.

The move was aimed to collect evidence regarding multiple money laundering cases related to the PFI that have been clubbed into one. The central agency is investigating PFI's "financial links" on alleged charges of fuelling the anti-Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) protests in the country and the Delhi riots that took place subsequently earlier this year.

The ED further recorded the statement of Salam, a senior assistant in the Kerala State Electricity Board, and a number of other PFI office-bearers in Delhi.

Reacting to the action, Salam charged that the raids were an attempt to divert attention from the farmers' issue. "ED conducts searches in PFI leaders' houses. Heinous attempt to divert the farmers' issue and hide the failure of the BJP government," the PFI said quoting Salam.

The PFI was formed in 2006 in Kerala and has its headquarters in Delhi