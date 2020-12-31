DMK to stage protest on December 31 against 'alleged corruption' in lake development project

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will stage a protest in front of the Coimbatore Corporation office in Town Hall on Thursday, as a mark of protest against the use of 'inferior quality' products in the lake development project.

DMK party's Coimbatore east urban unit in-charge and Singanallur MLA N Karthik held a press conference on Monday. He said that during his visits to the tanks, that the Corporation had taken up under the lake development project, he found the use of inferior quality products.

Karthik said, he also found the Corporation reducing the quantum of storage in the tanks and encroaching upon the water body by dumping earth.

Besides, the Corporation had not yet taken steps to treat the sewage flowing into the Ukkadam Periyakulam, the MLA said as per the Hindu.

With such untreated water in the tank would any member of the public come forward to patronise the food courts that the Corporation was constructing on the tank’s bund, he further asked.

As for the Race Course road development project that the Corporation had taken up under the Smart Cities Mission, Mr. Karthik said the development of the place that was already in good shape and disregard for the residents’ wishes suggested that the Corporation’s aim was not to develop the Race Course road and walking track, but something else.

And, the way the Corporation was executing the project had paved the way for irregularities, which the DMK wanted to highlight during the protest, he added.