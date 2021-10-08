Metro News: National common mobility card soon in 8 metro corridors - Check detailed information here

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) to implement the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) in Metro train services soon. NCMC falls under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ‘One Nation One Card’ initiative.

According to a report in Jagran, the Automatic Fare Collection Gate (AFC) gates at metro stations are being upgraded in a phased manner. DMRC has begun the process of purchasing new AFC gates for Phase IV stations and also upgrading thousands of AFC gates installed at stations in existing Metro corridors (Phase I, Phase II and Phase III metro lines). A total of 411.61 crore will be spent on this scheme.

After the software gets installed in AFC gates at all stations, NCMC will be implemented simultaneously on the existing eight metro corridors. Then the passengers will be able to travel in Delhi Metro by paying the fare through RuPay Debit card and mobile through QR card.

The report also mentions, as per DMRC, a total of 3047 AFC gates are installed at the existing 247 stations of Delhi Metro. The upgrade work will be started only after the implementation of the Common Mobility Card on the Airport Express Line.

NCMC is an initiative launched in 2019 in India with the tagline of ‘One Nation One Card’ to enable seamless travel. The initiative is likely to be functional in the upcoming year in Delhi Metro.