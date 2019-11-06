Cyclone 'Bulbul': Heavy rainfall to lash Odisha, 15 districts on alert

The Odisha Government on Tuesday put 15 of its districts on alert due to depression over the Bay of Bengal which is likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm 'Bulbul' that may lead to possible flood-like situation due to heavy rainfall in the state.

The districts put on high alert are Balasore, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Ganjam, Puri, Gajapati, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Boudh, Nuapada and Malkangiri.

"We have put 15 of the state's 30 districts on alert in view of the possible heavy rain," PTI quoted Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) and Secretary, Revenue and Disaster Management, PK Jena as saying.

A senior IMD official stated that the depression is now centred over east-central and adjoining southeast Bay of Bengal and North Andaman Sea, about 890 km south-southeast of Paradip in Odisha and 980 km south-southeast of Sagar Islands in West Bengal.

The IMD director, General Mrutyunjay Mohapatra predicted that the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to turn into a cyclonic storm on Wednesday. However, the direction of the cyclonic storm and the location of its landfall could not be predicted, he added.

Light to moderate rainfall is expected over the coastal districts of Odisha on November 9. West Bengal will receive light to moderate rainfall at many places and heavy rain at isolated locations.

An IMD bulletin stated that seas will be rough over westcentral and adjoining northwest Bay of Bengal, and along and off Odisha-West Bengal coasts from the evening of November 8 with wind speeds reaching 40-50 kmph and gusting up to 60 kmph over northwest Bay of Bengal off Odisha-West Bengal coasts.

IMD stated, "It will be rough to very rough over north Bay of Bengal during November 8 and 9 and very high to phenomenal on November 10 morning."

The fishermen have been informed about the impending cyclonic storm along the Odisha-West Bengal coasts and have been advised to not venture into the sea.

The agricultural department has notified the farmers in the region about the situation so that they can take precautionary measures to protect their harvest.

The current cyclone warning in Odisha comes against the backdrop of the Cyclone Fani which hit Odisha in May killing 64 people.