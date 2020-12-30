Headlines

Commercial vehicles without RFID tags will not be allowed entry in Delhi from Jan 1: Air quality panel

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at 13 toll plazas.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 30, 2020, 01:37 PM IST

In a move to help reduce pollution from vehicles entering the national capital, commercial vehicles without Radio Frequency Identification (RFID) tags or inadequate balance in the tags will not be allowed entry from January 1.

The Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas has called for strict implementation of the RFID system at thirteen toll plazas of the national capital. 

The RFID was set-up at 13 toll plazas in Delhi to control vehicular pollution from commercial vehicles entering Delhi. These 13 toll plazas contribute to about 70% of commercial vehicles' entry into NCT of Delhi.

The commission, headed by former Delhi chief secretary MM Kutty, noted that RFID system was not being fully implemented at these toll plazas. It was noticed that waiver was being given to commercial vehicles without such RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are big contributors to vehicular pollution, South Delhi Municipal Corporation has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1 and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags.

"It was brought to the notice of the Commission for Air Quality Management for Delhi NCR and adjoining areas that RFID is not being fully implemented at 13 toll plazas in Delhi with effect from August 14 and waiver is being given to commercial vehicles without such tags or inadequate balance in the tags," the panel, constituted by the Environment Ministry said.

"Considering the pollution scenario in Delhi and the fact that commercial vehicles are major contributors to vehicular pollution, the South Delhi Municipal Corporation (SDMC) has been instructed to ensure RFID compliance at all the 13 toll plazas with effect from January 1, 2021, and disallow entry of vehicles without RFID tags or inadequate balance in the tags," the panel said.

The South Delhi Municipal Corporation has also been directed to give adequate publicity and advance intimation to minimise inconvenience to the drivers of commercial vehicles entering Delhi.

(With agency inputs)

