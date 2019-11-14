Children's Day 2019: 8 things to know about India's first Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru

India celebrates Children’s Day on November 14 to commemorate the birth anniversary of Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister of India.

Nehru is believed to have an excellent rapport with children, who would affectionately call him Chacha Nehru. Jawahar Lal Nehru is also considered as the architect of modern India. On his birth anniversary, here are some facts about him that you must know...

1) Pt. Jawaharlal Nehru was born in Allabahad on November 14, 1889. He received his early education at home under private tutors.

2) At the age of fifteen, he went to England and after two years at Harrow, joined Cambridge University where he took his tripos in Natural Sciences.

3) He was later called to the Bar from Inner Temple. He returned to India in 1912 and plunged straight into politics. Even as a student, he had been interested in the struggle of all nations who suffered under foreign domination. He took keen interest in the Sinn Fein Movement in Ireland. In India, he was inevitably drawn into the struggle for independence.

4) In 1912, he attended the Bankipore Congress as a delegate and became Secretary of the Home Rule League, Allahabad in 1919. In 1916 he had his first meeting with Mahatma Gandhi and felt immensely inspired by him. He organised the first Kisan March in Pratapgarh District of Uttar Pradesh in 1920. He was twice imprisoned in connection with the Non-Cooperation Movement of 1920-22.

5) Pt. Nehru became the General Secretary of the All India Congress Committee in September 1923.

6) In 1929, Pt. Nehru was elected President of the Lahore Session of the Indian National Congress, where complete independence for the country was adopted as the goal. He was imprisoned several times during 1930-35 in connection with the Salt Satyagraha and other movements launched by the Congress.

7) On October 31, 1940, Pt. Nehru was arrested for offering individual Satyagraha to protest against India’s forced participation in the war. He was released along with the other leaders in December 1941. On August 7, 1942, Pt. Nehru moved the historic ‘Quit India’ resolution at the A.I.C.C. session in Bombay. On August 8, 1942, he was arrested along with other leaders and taken to Ahmednagar Fort. This was his longest and also his last detention.

8) On August 15, 1947, India and Pakistan emerged as two separate independent countries. Nehru became independent India’s first prime minister.