Chandrababu Naidu, Mohan Charan Majhi to take oath as Andhra Pradesh, Odisha CMs today

On June 12, N Chandrababu Naidu, the head of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), who is also an ally of the BJP, will take the oath of office as Andhra Pradesh's chief minister for the third time.

Amid tension around the BJP nominee for the chief ministerial post, the chief minister of Odisha , Mohan Charan Majhi will be sworn in at 4:45 PM on Wednesday, June 12 at Janata Maidan in Bhubaneswar.



In the most recent state assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious, beating the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), led by departing Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik. Gaining 78 seats in the 147-member parliament, the saffron party achieved a majority in the state's history for the first time.



On Wednesday, June 12, at 11:00 AM, the swearing-in event will be held in the Kesarapalli IT Park, which is close to the Gannavaram airport.



After defeating the current Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), the Naidu-led TDP, which ran in the 2024 Lok Sabha election in coalition with Pawan Kalyan's JanaSena Party (JSP) and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), will take back power.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is anticipated to attend both the swearing-in ceremony for Andhra Pradesh's Naidu as Chief Minister and the Odisha chief minister's event.



One day prior, Bhupender Yadav and Rajnath Singh, two prominent party figures, were designated by the BJP as its central observers to supervise the selection of their MLAs' leader in the Odisha legislature, who will be sworn in as the state's next chief minister.