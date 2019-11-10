'Bulbul' weakens into cyclonic storm; likely to form deep depression over Bangladesh in next six hours

Severe Cyclonic Storm 'Bulbul' has weakened into a cyclonic storm and now lay centred over Bangladesh and the adjoining coast of West Bengal, the India Meteorological Department said at 5:30 AM on Sunday. The met department also added that 'Bulbul' is very likely to move East-North-Eastwards across Bangladesh and likely to weaken into a deep depression during the next six hours.

Several places in coastal West Bengal were alerted after it was reported that Saturday that 'Bulbul', then still in its 'Very Severe Cyclonic Storm' phase was fast approaching the West Bengal coast and would make landfall on Saturday night. Ferry services were suspended at several ghats.

About 200 people have taken shelter at Sagar Pilot Station of Kolkata Port Trust. Villagers belonging to storm-stricken villages were served food by the Commander, pilots and staff.

Schools, colleges, and Anganwadi centres, too, have been closed in the coastal districts of the state until further notice.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said over 1.4 lakh people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas and take to relief camps.

238 relief camps have been opened and145 kitchens have been started to feed the people in shelter camps, she said.

All top government officials including chief secretary will be monitoring the situation from the State Secretariat and she is also continuously keeping the watch.

All officials will be working in 24/7 mode, she had said.

The India Meteorological Department had warned of heavy rainfall and strong wind in the coastal districts that may cause destruction in the area.