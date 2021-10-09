BREAKING: West Bengal announces further COVID-19 relaxations during Durga Puja
All shops, restaurants and bars can remain open as per normal operational hours
File Photo
Written By
Edited By
Anupama Yadav
Source
DNA webdesk
The government of West Bengal has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions owing to the festive season and Durga Puja. The relaxations will continue between October 10 to 20.
All shops, restaurants and bars can remain open as per normal operational hours. Late closing of bars may be allowed as per extant rules.