Trending#

COVID-19

IPL 2021

Punjab

  1. Home
  2. India


BREAKING: West Bengal announces further COVID-19 relaxations during Durga Puja

All shops, restaurants and bars can remain open as per normal operational hours


Kolkata

File Photo

Share

Written By

Edited By

Anupama Yadav

Source

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 9, 2021, 10:01 PM IST

The government of West Bengal has announced further relaxations in COVID-19 restrictions owing to the festive season and Durga Puja. The relaxations will continue between October 10 to 20.

All shops, restaurants and bars can remain open as per normal operational hours. Late closing of bars may be allowed as per extant rules.