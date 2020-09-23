Bihar Assembly Elections 2020: Gupteshwar Pandey to contest from this assembly constituency after retiring as Bihar DGP

Some may claim that Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has surprised everyone by taking VRS five months earlier his service completion, but this looked evident since he gained headlines for controversial statements in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case. With this move, Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey has now made it certain that he is going to contest the election.

Gupteshwar Pandey hails from the Buxar district of Bihar. The timing of his announcement has given a boost to rumors of Gupteshwar Pandey contesting Bihar Assembly Election 2020. The Election Commission of India may announce the Bihar polls anytime now. Pandey still had five months of his service left but he decided to call it a day now.

It is believed that Bihar DGP Gupteshwar Pandey may contest from any seat in his home district Buxar. In fact, Gupteshwar Pandey went to Buxar a day before retirement, where a picture of him in civil dress went viral with the JDU president of Buxar district. A day after his visit to Buxar, Pandey announced his retirement.

It is believed that Gupteshwar Pandey will contest against sitting MLA and Congress candidate Munna Tiwari from the Buxar seat.

Gupteshwar Pandey, a 1987 batch IPS officer, has resigned for the second time in his service. He has previously been the SP and DIG of several districts and has also been the zonal IG of Muzaffarpur. He took charge as the DGP of Bihar in 2019.

Gupteshwar Pandey's entry into politics is now just a formality, the government has approved his application for VRS. Pandey had earlier resigned from his service in 2009 but was unable to get a Lok Sabha ticket. He later withdrew his resignation.