Bengaluru puts restrictions on Durga Puja celebrations - Read fresh guidelines here

Amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, Bengaluru on Wednesday issued fresh guidelines for the upcoming Durga Puja 2021 celebrations restricting gatherings during the time of offering puja. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has issued some fresh orders in this regard.

As per the new order, association management of the pandals will have to strictly monitor and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour during the festival. Durga Puja festivities will be held from October 11 to 15. Separate guidelines for the installation of idols, offering puja, Debi Boron and idol immersion have been issued.

Meanwhile, BJP MP Tejasvi Surya has dubbed the restrictions imposed by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike on Durga Puja celebrations as discriminatory.

Look at fresh guidelines

The gathering is restricted to 50 people at the time of prayers.

The BBMP banned the distribution of sweets, fruits and flowers.

As per the order, only basic prayers and rituals will be allowed.

The size of the Durga idol should not exceed more than 4 feet.

Association management to strictly monitor and adhere to COVID-appropriate behaviour.

The associations to not allow more than 10 members at a time for Debi Boron.

The queue formed for Debi Boron should follow social distancing norms.

The Sindur Khela will be restricted to a maximum of 10 members at a time.

The DJ or Drums are not allowed during the visarjan procession.

The Durga idols should be sanitized thoroughly before installation.