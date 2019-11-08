Headlines

Ayodhya verdict: Section 144 imposed across UP, all educational institutions ordered shut till Nov 11

A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi will deliver the verdict on Ayodhya case on Saturday.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 09, 2019, 10:59 AM IST

With the security tightened across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the Supreme Court verdict on Saturday, the state government has ordered to close all schools, colleges and educational institutions in the state from November 9-11. 

Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in all districts of the state with an order prohibiting the assembly of four or more people.

The Supreme Court will deliver the verdict on the Ramjanmbhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case on Saturday. A five-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16.

Ayodhya Verdict LIVE Updates: Supreme Court to pronounce judgement at 10:30 AM, nationwide appeal to maintain peace

The Yogi Adityanath government has tightened the security in just in Ayodhya but across the state with a heavy police force and paramilitary personnel deployed ahead of the verdict. 

In a tweet on Friday, soon after the Supreme Court said it would pronounce the verdict on Saturday, Adityanath tweeted, "I appeal to the people of the state to ignore the rumours. The administration is fully committed to protecting everyone and maintaining law and order in the state. Strict action will be taken against people who try to play with law and order."

The government is making sure that no loopholes are left in security preparations ahead of the verdict.

Helicopters will be deployed in the temple town Ayodhya whereas a 24x7 control room is set up in Lucknow to monitor developments.

The Aligarh district administration has suspended all mobile internet services for 24 hours, starting from 12 AM tonight.

Adityanath via video conferencing on Thursday directed officials to remain vigilant and asked them to take action if they found anybody disturbing the law & order situation.

The Union Home Ministry has asked the state government to ensure strict security measures in Ayodhya, issuing necessary caution regarding the chaos that can ensue following the judgement on the highly volatile issue.

As more than 4,000 paramilitary personnel have been sent to Ayodhya to stop any untoward incident that might pose a threat towards law and order. Security arrangements have also tightened and Section 144 has already been implemented in Ayodhya as precautionary measures.

Citing intelligence inputs on terror threat, the MHA has directed the UP government to ensure maximum deployment of the police force on the ground and keep tabs on rumours on social networking sites and through SMS when the apex court would announce its verdict.

The bench headed by CJI Gogoi will sit in the Chief Justice's court on Saturday to deliver the verdict. According to the Supreme Court cause list, the verdict will be pronounced at 10:30 am. 

Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan and SW Abdul Nazeer. 

