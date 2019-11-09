Ayodhya Verdict: Hindu, Muslim religious leaders distribute sweets in Himachal's Hamirpur after SC judgment

A new example of unity came to light from district Hamirpur where Hindu and Muslim religious leaders distributed sweets after Supreme Court's verdict on the Ayodhya dispute.

The news is from Himachal Pradesh's Hamirpur district, where the Priest Shyam Lal Pujari and Cleric Maulana Khan celebrated the landmark decision by hugging each other and distributing sweets. Slogans of 'hindustan zindabad' (long live India) were also shouted.

"We would have accepted the verdict regardless of whose favor it came in. We were together earlier and still are," they said.

The Supreme Court on Saturday unanimously ruled that the disputed 2.77 acre land in Ayodhya will go to Hindus while Muslims will be given a five-acre plot at an alternate location in the city for construction of the mosque.

The apex court, however, handed over the land to the government to take measures for maintaining peace and harmony and law and order. The government will create a Board of Trust and formulate a scheme within three months.

The bench headed by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi had finished the hearing in the long-standing dispute on October 16. Other judges of the bench are Justices SA Bobde, DY Chandrachud, Ashok Bhushan, and SW Abdul Nazeer.

Considering the amount of sensitivity in the case, security has been beefed up with Section 144 of CrPC has been imposed in some places.