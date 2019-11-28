'Another gem from Einstein Imran Khan': Pak PM Imran Khan trolled for saying trees produce oxygen during night

Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan is in the news again, thanks to his 'scientific' knowledge.

Pak PM will always be remembered for his embarrassing goof-ups. A new addition to the long list is his lack of general knowledge.

Trees produce Oxygen during the night and absorb Carbon Dioxide, the prime minister said while addressing a program on the importance of planting trees.

The video posted by Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat is captioned, "Trees produce oxygen at night: Einstein Khan."

The video starts with him saying, "70 feesad jo green cover tha, vo kum hua, 10 saalo ke andar. Uske natayaj to aane the, kyunki drakht hawa ko saaf karte hai, oxygen dete hai raat ko. Carbon dioxide ko absorb karte hai."

A video of Khan's goof-up has gone viral on social media. It has received more than 26,000 views on Twitter. Khan is being trolled by the netizens for the gaffe.

"Our handsome PM discovered the word 'platelets' after NS' health condition and now according to him, trees release oxygen and absorb carbon dioxide at night. Are you sure he's an #Oxford Graduate? How dare #PTI supporters and IK mock Bilawal and other people?," said one user.

"Trees producing oxygen at night time @ImranKhanPTI thanks," another user said.

