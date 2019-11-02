Another accused arrested in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case; provided pistol to killers, says police

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it made another arrest in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

The latest arrest was made from Kanpur in a joint operation by Gujarat ATS and UP ATS. The 24-year-old man, identified as Yusuf Khan, allegedly provided a pistol to the killers of Tiwari.

"Yusuf Khan, who provided a pistol to the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari, was arrested in a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the UP ATS around 6 pm from Ghantaghar which comes under Harbansh-Mohal Police Station in Kanpur," the UP Police said in a statement.

Yusuf Khan is being interrogated in connection with the case, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the UP Police had arrested one more person from Bareilly in connection with the case.

Other accused who have been arrested - Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case.

The two main accused - Ashfaq Hussain and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan - are also under police custody. Both were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 21.