Another accused arrested in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case; provided pistol to killers, says police

Headlines

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

Will it rain tomorrow in Delhi? Check latest IMD forecast here

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

‘Jaddu was not upset with Mahi Bhai’: Former CSK player reveals secret of rift between Jadeja and Dhoni during IPL 2022

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Emerging Asia Cup final: Tayyab Tahir shines as Pakistan A beat India A by 128 runs to win the title

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Rab ka banda...': Dhanashree Verma's cute birthday wish for Yuzvendra Chahal as leggie turns 33

Top 10 vitamin D rich foods

Asia Cup: Top run scorer from each edition

7 best films based on Kargil War

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

Manipur Violence: Mass Protests All Over Country Over Manipur Sexual Assault Incident

Shocking Drone Visuals Show Aftermath Of Delhi Flood As Yamuna Water Level Rises Again

In A First, India Gifts Its First Active Warship INS Kirpan To Vietnam

Kanguva first look: Suriya's valiant warrior king poster crashes internet, fans say 'killer look'

'Meri toh lottery nikal gayi': Navneet Nishan recalls kissing Aamir Khan 'all day long' for Hum Hain Rahi Pyar Ke

Viral Photos of the Day: Bhumi Pednekar, Shamita Shetty, others raise fashion bar high

HomeIndia

India

Another accused arrested in Kamlesh Tiwari murder case; provided pistol to killers, says police

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Nov 02, 2019, 12:59 AM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

The Uttar Pradesh Police on Friday said it made another arrest in connection with the murder of Hindu Samaj Party leader Kamlesh Tiwari.

Kamlesh Tiwari was shot in his house in the Khurshid Bagh area of Lucknow on October 18.

The latest arrest was made from Kanpur in a joint operation by Gujarat ATS and UP ATS. The 24-year-old man, identified as Yusuf Khan, allegedly provided a pistol to the killers of Tiwari. 

"Yusuf Khan, who provided a pistol to the killers of Kamlesh Tiwari, was arrested in a joint operation by the Gujarat ATS and the UP ATS around 6 pm from Ghantaghar which comes under Harbansh-Mohal Police Station in Kanpur," the UP Police said in a statement.

Yusuf Khan is being interrogated in connection with the case, it added.

Earlier on Thursday, the UP Police had arrested one more person from Bareilly in connection with the case.

Other accused who have been arrested - Rashid Pathan, Faizan Sheikh, and Maulana Mohsin Sheikh - were sent to police custody last week in connection with the case.

The two main accused - Ashfaq Hussain and Moinuddin Khurshid Pathan - are also under police custody. Both were arrested by Gujarat`s Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) from the Gujarat-Rajasthan border on October 21.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

DNA Special: Are 'Caller IDs' responsible for death of cheetahs at Madhya Pradesh's Kuno National Park

UPSC recruitment 2023: Government job vacancies for 56 Scientist, AO, SAO and other posts, apply at upsconline.nic.in

Study reveals genetic variant in immune system could be behind asymptomatic Covid infection

Jawan director Atlee in awe of Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor’s Bawaal: ‘Felt like reading a book and visualising it’

Meet Sabeeha, Akshay Kumar's co-star who quit films, whose mother accused a superstar of alleged misbehaviour with her

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Cillian Murphy, Matt Damon, Robert Downey Jr, Emily Blunt play these real-life people in Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer

Remember Barkha Madan, who played the ghost Manjeet in Bhoot? She left Bollywood to become Buddhist monk

5 bad habits that may cause severe health issues

How were the planets named? Know their Roman connection here

Ananya Panday flaunts her curves in blue bikini, shares glimpse of vacation in Ibiza, netizens ask ‘Aditya kidhar hai?’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE