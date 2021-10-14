Air India employees asked to vacate quarters after privatization

After the auction of Air India, the clouds of crisis have started hovering over its employees. The employees of the company have been given the notice to leave the quarters that they were allotted. Due to this, the workers' unions are angry and have threatened to strike.

In a notice issued to the employees, it has been said that the employees should leave their residence in Kalina, Mumbai within six months from the last date of the disinvestment deal between Air India and Tata Group. After receiving this notice, there has been a panic among the Air India employees.

After this, the Joint Action Committee of AI Unions issued a notice in response to the Mumbai Regional Labor Commissioner on Wednesday in which it has been said that against this decision, the employees will go on indefinite strike from November 2. Notably, according to the rules, before going on strike, the union has to give notice 2 weeks in advance.

According to a report in the Times of India, Air India employees living in the colony located in Kalina, Mumbai received a notice on October 5. It states that they will give in writing by 20 October 2021 that they will vacate the accommodation within six months after the airline is privatized. Air India has its own colony in Kalina in Mumbai and Uber Pos area of â€‹â€‹Delhi. According to the report, this notice is for both the places. Employees union officials are holding daily meetings on this issue. They have said that they can jointly decide to go on strike.