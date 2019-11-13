After student protests, JNU announces 'major roll-back' in hostel fee hike

The Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Wednesday decided to roll back the hike recently announced in the fee, a Ministry of HRD official said.

Students of JNU have taken to the streets to protest against the JNU administration's decision to hike the hostel fee. All students organisations, including the Left groups, RSS-linked ABVP and Congress-linked NSUI opposed the steep hike in the hostel fee.

"JNU Executive Committee announces major roll-back in the hostel fee and other stipulations. Also proposes a scheme for economic assistance to the EWS students. Time to get back to classes," Education Secretary R Subrahmanyam said on Twitter.

The JNU administration has not entirely rolled back the decision but has cut down the hike by some extent. The hostel fee for single room which was earlier Rs 20 and was increased to Rs 600 and has now been set at Rs 200. While the room with two beds, the fees for which was Rs 10 and was increased to Rs 300, will now cost Rs 100.

Earlier on Wednesday, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) held a protest outside University Grants Commission (UGC) against fee hike in JNU.

On Monday, the students led by JNU Students' Union, which is controlled by the Left, had held a massive protest outside the campus and clashed with the police, claiming that Vice-Chancellor Mamidala Jagadesh Kumar has turned down repeated requests to meet them and discuss recent hostel fee hike.