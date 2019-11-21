ABVP, DUSU to hold peace march in support of JNU students

Extending their support to the protesting Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) students, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU) will hold separate peace march in the national capital on Thursday (today).

ABVP will be taking a protest march from Sabarmati Dhaba towards JNU campus while DUSU will hold a peace march from Mandi House to MHRD.

Ahead of the march, DUSU in a statement said, "DUSU extends its support to JNU and calls for a march to MHRD. It's a fight to reclaim higher education! Affordable education is a right and not a privilege! Students from JNU and DU would march together to MHRD!"

Amid all this, HRD ministry officials will be holding a meeting with JNU students to discuss way out and solve the crisis.

JNU students have been protesting for over three weeks demanding a complete roll-back in the hostel fee hike and other decisions which they say were taken by the JNU administration without consultation with the students union.

On Wednesday, a delegation of JNU students reached the Ministry of Human Resources Development (MHRD) on Wednesday. The Ministry has appointed a high power committee for discussion with students and administration for peaceful resolution of all issues in the University.

"The meeting was between all the 4 office bearers of the JNUSU & counsellors. We briefed them about the crisis in JNU. We were told that our demands will be further recommended as soon as possible. Protest will continue inside campus until our demands are met," JNUSU General Secretary said.

Earlier, the JNU Visually Challenged Students’ Forum had called for a demonstration against Delhi Police on Wednesday to demand for justice.

"The JNU Visually Challenged Students’ Forum calls for a demonstration against the Brutal Lathi charge of Delhi Police and demand for justice for persons with disabilities. This is a clear cut violation of United Nation’s Convention on Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2006 and Rights of Persons with Disabilities 2016 act. Therefore, the forum demands for delegation-level talks with the Chief Commissioner of Delhi Police and demands for the full protection of Persons with Disabilities anywhere in the national capital of Delhi with an immediate effect. We urge people to gather in front of the Police Headquarter, Jaisingh Road, near parliament Thana at 10:30 AM onwards to show their solidarity for the larger disability cause", said a statement from the forum.

On Monday, a massive protest was held by JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) that also had the participation of visually impaired students was organised against the fee hike by the university. The students flouted Section 144 imposed outside the campus and in the area near the Parliament. The students also broke the barricades and clashed with the police. Water cannons were deployed in parts of the national capital to curb the protest.

The protestors alleged that they were lathi-charged by the police. At least 30 Delhi Police personnel and 15 JNU students were injured during the massive protest. As many as 100 JNU students were also detained by the police.