Talks between Centre and protesting farmers begin, Narendra Singh Tomar, Piyush Goyal hold meeting

Talks between the central government and protesting farmers have begun. Senior cabinet Ministers Piyush Goyal and Narendra Singh Tomar are present in the meeting along with protesting farmer union leaders.

In the last 48 hours, this is the second meeting between the government and farmers who have been protesting for the last one week against the newly passed farm laws. The government offered for talks after the farmers did not heed to the request of shifting to Burari - A north Delhi ground marked for protest by the government - and continued to protest at the Singhu and Tikri borders of the national capital.

"Instead of going to open jail in Burari, we've decided that we will gherao Delhi by blocking five main entry points to Delhi. We've got four months ration with us, so nothing to worry. Our Operations Committee will decide everything," said Surjeet S Phul, President, Bharatiya Kisan Union Krantikari (Punjab).

For the last five days, thousands of farmers have gathered at the borders of Delhi and are trying to enter the city. But the Haryana police has not allowed them entry and barricaded all entry points. The police have also been using water cannons and tear gas shells to stop the protesting farmers from entering the city.

The sit-ins by farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana at the Singhu and Tikri borders have largely been peaceful and no untoward incident has been reported after Friday's violence. Meanwhile, the number of protestors has swelled at the Ghazipur border.

Many more farmers' bodies are likely to join the protest, according to the inputs received by the Home Ministry.