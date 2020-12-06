Farm laws will not be repealed, amendments can be made, says MoS Agriculture

Headlines

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

Mukesh Ambani funded firm partners with government’s ONDC network amid crisis

Highest grossing R-rated film ever earned $1 billion; it's not Fifty Shades of Grey, Deadpool, It, Matrix, Oppenheimer

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

HomeIndia

India

Farm laws will not be repealed, amendments can be made, says MoS Agriculture

The minister said that 'real farmers', who are still working in their farms are 'not bothered' by the three laws.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 04:07 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary on Sunday reiterated that the three laws passed by the government are in favour of the farmers, and added that laws will not be repealed, but if necessary, the government will make some amendments to the Acts to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands.

"These laws passed by the government will give freedom to farmers. We always said farmers should have the right to sell their crop wherever they want. Even Swaminathan Commission's report recommends that. I don't think the laws should be repealed. If necessary, some amendments to the Acts will be made to acknowledge agitating farmer's demands," said Choudhary.

He reassured the farmers that, as the government has said previously, the minimum support price (MSP) for crops will continue, and the Centre is ready to give it in writing as well.

"I think the Congress government in different states and also the party in opposition is trying to instigate farmers. Nation's farmers are in favour of these laws but some political people are trying to add fuel to the fire," said the Minister repeating the ruling BJP's allegation on opposition about misleading the protesting farmers.

Choudhary again maintained that 'real farmers', who are still working in their farms are 'not bothered' by the three laws, and alleged that the agitators are 'lured' for 'political benefits'.

"I have faith in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership and farmers. I'm sure farmers will never make a decision that will cause unrest anywhere in the country. These laws have provided freedom to them. I don't think the real farmers, working in their farms, are bothered about it. I think farmers should think how this is being politicised and not get lured by the ones who are trying to score political benefits," he added.

Meanwhile, the protest by farmers agitating against the three agriculture laws passed by the Centre entered its eleventh day today with demonstrations in Sant Nirankari Samagam ground in Burari on the outskirts of Delhi and other border areas.

A nationwide shutdown has been called by the protesting farmers on December 8. Farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

ICAI CA Foundation Result 2023 date, time: Know when, where to check result online

Turn Ideas Into Successful Businesses With Adam Stott’s Business Circle Coaching Program

Bihar politicians squabble over speculation of Nitish Kumar contesting LS polls from UP

Canada PM Justin Trudeau, wife Sophie separate after 18 years of marriage

Laptops, tablets, computers to get expensive in India? Know Centre's big move on electronic imports

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Kabir Duhan Singh's dreamy wedding with lady love Seema Chahal

In pics: Kartik Aaryan, Kiara Advani open advance booking for Satyaprem Ki Katha in Mumbai

Viral Photos of the Day: Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma pose together, Urfi Javed raises the temperature in stylish outfit

Viral photos of the Day: Janhvi Kapoor burns the internet with her looks, Vidya Balan poses in multi-colour outfit

Viral Photos of Day: Kartik Aaryan surprises fans; Anil Kapoor, Sobhita Dhulipala attend The Night Manager screening

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE