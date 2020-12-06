Congress backs farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

Headlines

Ronit Roy says he doesn't 'have time to deal with idiots' on his scenes being cut from films: 'You as a maker should...'

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

Apple iPhone 15 launch date leaked, here’s when Apple is launching new flagships

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

'Naag-naagin romance': Enchanting dance of two snakes goes viral in mesmerizing video

Aaliyah Kashyap and fiancé Shane Gregorie slay in dreamy white engagement attire; know all about their look

Bengaluru startup lays off 18 employees, extends support in job search

Sore throat: 7 teas to improve voice quality

Highest paid supermodels in the world

Diabetes: 10 benefits of eating fish

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Asia Cup 2023: Big Blow To India, KL Rahul & Shreyas Iyer Likely To Be Out With Fitness Issues

Jailer Trailer: Rajinikanth And Nelson Promises An Explosive And Memorable Action Drama

Nuh Violence: US State Department Urges Parties To Refrain From Violent Actions

India's first box office superstar gave 20 silver jubilee hits, lost fame as films flopped, had to work as casting agent

Friday Night Plan teaser: Babil Khan executes ‘crazy plan’ with brother when left unsupervised by mother Juhi Chawla

Suhana Khan slammed for 'colour correction' in lipstick ad, netizens say 'brand could have used her dusky skintone'

HomeIndia

India

Congress backs farmers' call for 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8

While the farmers are adamant on their demand for a repeal of the 3 farms laws, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Dec 06, 2020, 01:19 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

With protesting farmer unions calling for a 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 even as several rounds of their talks with the Centre remain inconclusive, the opposition Congress on Sunday said that the party supports the proposed nationwide shutdown to protest against the three central farm laws.

The Congress also said that its leader Rahul Gandhi has been on the forefront in opposing these contentious laws through signature campaigns and tractor rallies in Punjab and Haryana in the past.

"The Congress supports the call for the 'Bharat Bandh' called by farmers. It is evident is that the BJP has committed fraud against the people. While claiming that 'acche din' or good days are coming, they have clearly let it out that good times are only for a select few," Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera said.

"All our district headquarters and Pradesh headquarters will participate in this bandh. They will hold demonstrations and ensure that the bandh is successful," Khera said.

"The entire world is witnessing the plight of our farmers. The entire world is seeing the horrible sight of farmers sitting outside the capital in the middle of the night in winters waiting for the government to listen to them," he said.

Khera alleged that the government did not take the farmers into confidence and was now "hiding behind" the interest of the farmers.

"If you were really bothered about the interest of the farmers, you would have taken their advice before coming up with these legislations," he said.

The next meeting for the sixth round of parleys between farmer leaders and the Centre is scheduled in Delhi for December 9.

While the farmers are adamant on their demand for a repeal of the three farms laws enacted in September, the government is agreeable to make suitable amendments to the same.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020.

As the government has not so far been able to come up with a satisfactory resolution to the demands of farmers, the latter have warned to intensify their protests till the three laws that they dubbed "anti-farmer" were not repealed.

(With agency inputs)

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

IAS success story: Meet laborer who used to earn Rs 10 per day breaking stones, cleared UPSC with rank…

Apple’s rare ‘first’ computer expected to sell for Rs 1,64,69,140, has sign of founder on it

Alia Bhatt took Shah Rukh Khan’s help to prepare for RARKPK song Tum Kya Mile, reveals choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant

Chicken 65 makes it to world's top 10 fried chicken dishes, check recipe

Meet richest Indian woman in London, leads Rs 93,700 crore company, her net worth is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Tamannaah Bhatia, Kriti Sanon, Taapsee Pannu set fashion goals at Kanika Dhillon-Himanshu Sharma's housewarming party

Sonnalli Seygall stuns in pink bridal saree, Pyaar Ka Punchnama co-stars Kartik Aaryan, Sunny Singh attend wedding

In pics: Daniel Craig, Emma Watson, Idris Elba gasp watching Wimbledon men's final; Brad Pitt, Hugh Jackman also attend

Check out viral photos that sparked BTS' V-BLACKPINK's Jennie's dating rumours

Viral Photos of the Day: Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal give couple goals, Kiara Advani looks stunning in white outfit

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE