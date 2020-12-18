Centre approves acquisition of military weapons, equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore

In a major boost to India's defence sector, the PM Narendra Modi-led government has approved the procurement of military weapons and equipment worth Rs 28,000 crore.

The proposals were cleared on Thursday by the Defence Acquisition Council (DAC), which is headed by Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

In a statement, the Ministry of Defence said acquisition proposals for various weapons, platforms and equipment required by the Indian Army, the Indian Navy and the Indian Air Force have been approved at an approximate cost of Rs 28,000 crore.

"Six of the seven proposals, that is, Rs 27,000 crore out of Rs 28,000 crore for which AoNs (Acceptance of Necessity) were granted will be sourced from the Indian industry to give a boost to the 'Make in India' and 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives," the ministry statement read.

As per official sources cited by Zee News, the proposals also include procurement of 11 next-generation offshore patrol vessels for the Indian Navy at a cost of Rs 9,000 crore.

Another proposal to acquire 38 naval versions of the Brahmos supersonic cruise missile was also cleared, they added. It includes six airborne warning and control system aircraft for the Indian Air Force.

At present, the Indian Air Force has three Phalcon airborne warning and control system aircraft (AWACS). Under the new proposal, six AWACS will be acquired at a cost of Rs 10,990 crore and the project will be implemented by the DRDO.

The proposals also include a batch of modular bridges for the Indian Army.