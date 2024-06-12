Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Here's everything you need about Pavithra Gowda, Kannada star Darshan's longtime partner. The two of them have been arrested in a murder case in Bengaluru.

Kannada star Darshan Thoogudeepa, known simply as Darshan, and his longtime partner Pavithra Gowda have been arrested by the Bengaluru police for allegedly murdering a man named Renuka Swamy. As per the police sources, Darshan aka the Challenging Star got Renuka picked up from his house through his fan club members, and then beat him up with his belt. Darshan's accomplices threw Swamy against a wall and dumped his body in a stormwater drain.

It was Pavithra Gowda who had instigated Darshan to punish Renuka after he had made derogatory comments against her on social media. Though Darshan hasn't divorced his wife Vijaylakshmi, he has been living together with Pavithra for past many years. Though some portals have claimed Pavithra to be his 'second wife', the two of them have't married each other yet. As Darshan and Pavithra have been arrested, we take a look at who is Pavithra Gowda and how she entered Darshan's life.

Born to a small businessman in Bengaluru and without having any backing in the Kannada film industry aka Sandalwood, Pavithra wanted to become an actress and to fulfill her dreams, she started auditioning for the Kannada films in the early 2010s. She bagged brief, unnoticeable roles in Chatrigalu Saar Chatrigalu (2013), Preethi Kithabu (2016), and a couple of other movies.

It was in 2016 when Pavithra was noticed by Darshan and their relationship began. During that time, the Challenging Star was facing troubles in his marital life, which began after he had tied the knot with Vijaylakshmi in 2003. An industry source was quoted telling The Times of India, "By then, the dynamics in Darshan’s family had changed and his differences with wife Vijayalakshmi had become public. Pavithra provided him mental comfort at that juncture and the two became quite close."

When Pavithra started living with Darshan, she quit acting and became a fashion designer. She opened her own boutique named Red Carpet Studio in the capital city of Karnataka. Darshan’s wife Vijayalakshmi has often called out Pavithra on social media for ruining her marriage and the actress-turned-fashion designer also faces trolling from Darshan's fans. Pavithra reacts to such hateful posts by sharing romantic photos and videos with the Kannada star on her Instagram.

