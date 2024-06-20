Twitter
Entertainment

Lakshmi Manchu calls herself a victim of patriarchy in her family: 'They didn’t let me...'

Lakshmi Manchu opened up about patriarchy and revealed that she has been the victim of it.

Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 20, 2024, 10:11 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Lakshmi Manchu calls herself a victim of patriarchy in her family: 'They didn’t let me...'
Lakshmi Manchu
Actress Lakshmi Manchu, daughter of renowned actor Mohan Babu, has recently moved to Mumbai to explore opportunities in the Hindi film and TV industry. In her recent interview, she talked about patriarchy in the South Indian film industry, and her family. 

While speaking to The Free Press Journal, on being asked about her roadblocks in moving to Mumbai from Hyderabad, she replied, "There was only one roadblock, my family. They didn’t let me move for the longest time. We are a very close-knit family. They told me, 'Why do you have to be a small fish in a big pond?' They had their own qualms. I used to stay at my best friend Rakulpreet’s house. She kept insisting that I move to Mumbai."

She further added, "My daughter was small too. I was chatting with Rana (Daggubati), and he told me that I couldn’t stay in Hyderabad forever. I couldn’t sleep for three nights. Men down South aren’t okay with heroes' sisters or daughters being actresses. They step back from casting people like us. Prakash introduced me to the movies, but my dad and his dad tried to get this idea out of our heads."

While discussing her thoughts on patriarchy, Lakshmi said, "I am a victim of patriarchy. I had to fight for the things that my brothers get easily. It happened on my own. We are a patriarchal society, we have to call it out rather than identifying it. It is not only in the South industry but also exists in all parts of the country. We are more than privileged since we live in Mumbai but reality is beyond us."

Having started her career at the age of 4, Lakshmi Manchu has appeared in 20 feature films in India and had minor television roles in the U.S. She is also a co-owner of Sree Lakshmi Prasanna Pictures, a production company that has produced fifty-six feature films to date.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
