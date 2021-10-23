Trending#

Samantha Ruth Prabhu visits The Beatles ashram in Rishikesh, calls herself a fan

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a trip to Rishikesh, only days after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya.


Samantha Ruth Prabhu/Instagram

Iraa Paul

DNA webdesk

Updated: Oct 23, 2021, 07:30 PM IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is having a great time in Rishikesh with a little help from her friends, which is also a hint to the venue she visited there - the Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram, commonly known as the Beatles ashram. Shilpa Reddy, a friend and designer model, accompanied the actress.

Samantha shared pictures from her trip and she wrote: "To stand where the Beatles once did. At Maharishi Mahesh Yogi's ashram where they practised 'Transcendental Meditation' and wrote some of their famous songs. 48 of them ... I mean." She added the hashtags #fangirlforever #apieceofmychildhood, #thebeatlesinrishikesh and #1968 #SpiritualIndia and #IncredibleIndia to her post.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha Ruth Prabhu has taken a trip to Rishikesh, only days after announcing her separation from Naga Chaitanya. The star has since shared a number of photos from her resort.

Samantha posted an Instagram Story with a photo of the pool. It has a panoramic view of the surrounding hills.

For the unversed, Samantha and Naga Chaitanya, who married in October 2017, released a joint statement announcing their split. The duo said they have decided to "part ways as husband and wife to pursue our own paths".

In their statement, they wrote, ‘We are fortunate to have a friendship of over a decade that was the very core of our relationship which we believe will always hold a special bond between us. We request our fans, well-wishers and the media to support us during this difficult time and give us the privacy we need to move on.’