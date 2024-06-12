Twitter
Rituparna Sengupta opens up on her chemistry with Prosenjit Chatterjee, talks about their 50th film Ajogyo | Exclusive

Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee's 50th film Ajogyo is directed by Kaushik Ganguly and is running successfully in cinemas across India.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 11:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Rituparna Sengupta opens up on her chemistry with Prosenjit Chatterjee, talks about their 50th film Ajogyo | Exclusive
Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee
Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee are two of the most acclaimed actors in Bengali cinema. Their chemistry and camaraderie have been loved by the audiences, which have forced filmmakers to cast them together in their films. The duo have went onto share screen space in 50 films together, which is nothing short of a record in the Indian cinema. As Ajogyo, their 50th film together hit the screens on June 7, we at DNA spoke to Rituparna Sengupta to know the magic behind this iconic pairing.

Shared how her collaboration with Prosenjit began, Rituparna said, "Prosenjit is senior to me, and when I came into the Bengali film industry, I don't know when and how we clicked and all our movies became blockbusters. People started liking our pairing, many acclaimed directors, such as Rituparno Ghosh, Swapan Saha, Sujit Guha, Anup Sengupta started casting us, and producers started relying on our pair because our movies made money at the box office."

After the huge success in the late 1990s and early 2000s, the two actors didn't work together for 14 years and came back together in the 2016 romantic drama Praktan. Talking about their comeback film, Rituparna added, "Our film Praktan was a rage. Fourteen years later, a pair coming back and it is a runaway hit. All the shows in the first two days were housefull. This is the power of our pair and I don't know if it has happened in any other industry that a pair has went on to 50 films and their 50th film Ajogyo is also getting a lot of love from the audiences."

Ajogyo, which means unworthy in English, has been running to packed houses across Bengal, and even the lovers of Bengali cinema in cities across India are running to the theatres to see the magic of Rituparna Sengupta and Prosenjit Chatterjee for the 50th time on the big screen. Presented by Surinder Singh and Nispal Singh and a Surinder Films Pvt Ltd Production, Ajogyos is written and directed by Kaushik Ganguly.

