India's highest paid composer charges Rs 10 crore per film, is only 33; not Rahman, Pritam, Keeravani, Vishal-Shekhar

India's highest paid music director charges a whopping Rs 10 crore per film, more than even stalwarts like AR Rahman, Pritam, and MM Keeravani

In the 1950s and 60s when Hindi films became mainstream commercially, the music began to be an increasingly central part of their success. Naturally, composers and lyricists demanded their fair share from the success and the salaries of music directors, writers, and later singers increased dramatically. Today, the top music directors in India charge more than even some heroes and heroines.

India’s highest-paid composer is...

Anirudh Ravichander, the 33-year-old sensation from Tamil Nadu, is currently the highest-paid music composer in Indian cinema. As per reports, Anirudh charged an astonishing Rs 10 crore to compose the score and song of Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan in 2023. The composer is reportedly taking Rs 8-10 crore per film now, composing for highly-anticipated films like Indian 2, Vettaiyan, and Devara: Part 1. Just how significant this remuneration is can be gauged by the fact that many heroes in Bollywood and south don’t charge this much as this upfront fees.

How Anirudh Ravichander beat veterans like Rahman, Pritam

For years, since he took over from RD Burman and Ilaiyaraaja, AR Rahman had been India’s highest-paid music composer. Rahman reportedly charges Rs 8 crore per film even today, just slightly below Anirudh’s fees. Interestingly, Rahman had become the highest-paid in the mid-90s when he composed the score of Kamal Haasan’s Indian. For the sequel Indian 2, he has been replaced by Anirudh. Other big Indian music composers like Pritam, Vishal-Shekhar, MM Keeravani, and Yuvan Shankar Raja all charge under Rs 5 crore per film. Anirudh’s success has come due to his stellar record in the past few years, giving several viral tracks, and a new techno-based sound popular with the youngsters.

