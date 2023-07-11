Headlines

Meet Anirudh Ravichander, Rajnikanth’s nephew, man behind Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan’s ‘iconic’ background score

Meet the man behind the 'iconic' background score of Shah Rukh Khan's Jawan prevue.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 11, 2023, 05:05 PM IST

Recently, Shah Rukh Khan left his fans excited as he released the prevue of his upcoming movie Jawan. Netizens not only praised the actor’s looks and action-packed avatar in the movie but also praised the music composer of the movie, Anirudh Ravichander. 

Anirudh Ravichander is the son of actor Ravi Raghavendra and classical dancer Lakshmi Ravichander. He is also connected to South superstar Rajnikanth as he is the nephew of Latha Rajnikanth, thus making Aishwarya, Spundarya, and Hrishikesh his cousins. Not only this, his great-grandfather was director Krishnaswami Subrahmanyam. 

The Indian music composer, singer, and music producer graduated from Loyola College, Chennai in 2011. He then learned piano from Trinity College of Music, London, and was also part of a fusion band. 

Anirudh made his debut as a music composer in cousin Aishwarya R. Dhanush's directorial debut 3, starring Dhanush. Even while pursuing his college degree at Loyola College, he made background scores for short films made by his cousin Aishwarya.  His first hit song was Dhanush’s Why This Kolaveri Di! The song instantly became popular owing to its Tanglish lyric. He also introduced rappers Yo Yo Honey Singh and Hiphop Tamizha in his album Ethir Neechal starring Sivakarthikeyan. Anirudh has also composed music for Irandam Ulagam, Maari, Kaaki Sattai, Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, and more. 

Anirudh has worked with many superstars including Rajnikanth, Vijay, Dhanush, and Kamal Haasan. He has scored background music for Vijay too in movies like Master, Beast, and more. He has composed music for Kamal Haasan’s film Vikram for the song Pathala Pathala and has also composed music for the actor’s upcoming movie Indian 2. 

Anirudh is now all set to make his full-fledged Bollywood debut with Atlee’s Jawan. After A.R. Rahman turned down the offer by Atlee to compose music for Shah Rukh Khan’s film, Anirudh was finalized for the same. Meanwhile, he is also composing music for Vijay’s Leo and Rajnikanth’s 169th film Jailer. Not only this, he will also be composing the music for Koratala Siva’s Devara starring Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor. 

33-year-old Anirudh Ravichander has received much appreciation for his background score in Jawan’s prevue and netizens can’t stop praising the music composer for his work. 

