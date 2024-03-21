AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

US expresses concerns over 2024 Pakistan general elections, rubbishes Imran Khan's cipher allegation

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Anil Ambani’s Reliance making strong comeback, shares hit the top again after settling Rs 4000000000…

Leopard hunts Monkey in Sariska Tiger Reserve, video goes viral

Meet man who gave up Rs 40000 crore wealth to become monk, his father is a...

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Javed Akhtar opens up on reason behind his split with Salim Khan: ‘Never fought over credit or money but…’

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Amar Singh Chamkila marks AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali's reunion after nine years as they have previously collaborated on Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer musical drama will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 21, 2024, 06:11 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
AR Rahman-Imtiaz Ali/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Music composer and singer AR Rahman's next Hindi release is Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer of the same name. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, essayed by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the upcoming film, were assassinated in 1988.

In a recent interview, Rahman revealed that he asked Imtiaz why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila since the film already has Diljit crooning the songs originally sung by Amar Singh Chamkila in the 1980s. Talking to News18, the Oscar-winning composer said, "It is a very naughty picture, we had to find the place for music. If you look at it, Chamika is a composer, lyricist and singer. The question I asked was, ‘Why am I needed?’ (Then) I said, oh! We can do this part we can make it like a musical where everybody sings about Chamkila blaming him for the good or the bad. That’s the director’s point of view and that was exciting."

Amar Singh Chamkila marks AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali's reunion after nine years. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer is the music director and filmmaker's fourth film together as they have previously collaborated on Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015). 

Talking about working with the Love Aaj Kal director, the musician added, "I love working with Imtiaz. He is very friendly, you know, with certain people work happens (just) like that and there’s no pressure. With him, there’s never been pressure at all. I always wanted to do Punjabi music. I love the potency in the language in music. So, this was a great opportunity."

An AR Rahman musical, Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

READ | Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man, sold his company to Google for over Rs 2000 crore, now hired by son of an IAS officer for…

Reliance Jio plans at affordable price to stream IPL 2024: Unlimited 5G data, calls at just Rs...

Lok Sabha Polls 2024: Know significance of Rahul Gandhi's Wayanad seat, will he win again or will there be a twist?

Bihar Board Results 2024: BSEB class 12th results soon at secondary.biharboardonline.com, here’s how to check

Meet Kendra Mysore, yesteryear actress' glamorous daughter who resembles her mom, she is going viral for...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement