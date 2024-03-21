AR Rahman asked Imtiaz Ali why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila: 'It is a very naughty...'

Amar Singh Chamkila marks AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali's reunion after nine years as they have previously collaborated on Rockstar, Highway, and Tamasha. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer musical drama will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

Music composer and singer AR Rahman's next Hindi release is Imtiaz Ali-directed Amar Singh Chamkila, which is based on the life of the late revolutionary Punjabi singer of the same name. Chamkila and his wife Amarjot Kaur, essayed by Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra in the upcoming film, were assassinated in 1988.

In a recent interview, Rahman revealed that he asked Imtiaz why was he needed in Amar Singh Chamkila since the film already has Diljit crooning the songs originally sung by Amar Singh Chamkila in the 1980s. Talking to News18, the Oscar-winning composer said, "It is a very naughty picture, we had to find the place for music. If you look at it, Chamika is a composer, lyricist and singer. The question I asked was, ‘Why am I needed?’ (Then) I said, oh! We can do this part we can make it like a musical where everybody sings about Chamkila blaming him for the good or the bad. That’s the director’s point of view and that was exciting."

Amar Singh Chamkila marks AR Rahman and Imtiaz Ali's reunion after nine years. Diljit Dosanjh and Parineeti Chopra-starrer is the music director and filmmaker's fourth film together as they have previously collaborated on Rockstar (2011), Highway (2014), and Tamasha (2015).

Talking about working with the Love Aaj Kal director, the musician added, "I love working with Imtiaz. He is very friendly, you know, with certain people work happens (just) like that and there’s no pressure. With him, there’s never been pressure at all. I always wanted to do Punjabi music. I love the potency in the language in music. So, this was a great opportunity."

An AR Rahman musical, Amar Singh Chamkila will start streaming on Netflix from April 12.

