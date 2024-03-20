Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

'He can play at least...': Suresh Raina on Dhoni's future at IPL

Sadhguru undergoes emergency brain surgery; symptoms of rare skull bleeding

This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

'Was quite shocked...': R Ashwin reacts to Pat Cummins becoming Sunrisers Hyderabad captain for IPL 2024

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA TV Show: Analysis of new WMO climate report which claims 2023 as hottest year

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Foods that promote both weight loss and muscle gain 

Thyroid Health: Best drinks to sip daily for hypothyroidism

10 most popular Indian web series this week

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

This popular TV actor to play Lakshman in Ranbir Kapoor, Yash-starrer Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana: Report

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

Famous actress and influencer Anushka Sen started working at the age of 7, and has more Instagram followers than Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 20, 2024, 10:18 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
Anushka Sen/Instagram
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sridevi to Alia Bhatt, there have been several actresses who began their career as a child artiste in the Hindi entertainment industry and went on to achieve stardom. One more name in this list is of the actress Anushka Sen, who started working at the age of 7, and has won over the hearts of the audiences with her sincere performances.

Born in 2002 in Ranchi, Anushka moved to Mumbai with her family in her early years. She started working in 2009 with the TV serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and then played the role of child Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev in 2011. Anushka became popular after playing Meher Dagli in the fantasy show Baal Veer for four years from 2012 to 2016.

The actress's popularity grew after she portrayed the historical character of Indian freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai in Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani in 2019. Anushka impressed the audiences by performing deadly stunts in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. After appearing in a few brief roles in films, she headlined the 2023 film Am I Next, which was released directly on ZEE5 last year. She will be seen next playing a pivotal role in a Korean film titled Asia.

Anushka has a massive fan following on Instagram with 39.5 million followers, which is more than the number of followers that Kareean Kapoor Khan (12 million), Kiara Advani (34.3 million), and even Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million) have on the social media app. As per reports, her net worth is Rs 15 crore, and she earns above Rs 5 lakh per month.

The actress will next headline the Prime Video's series Dil Dosti Dilemma, whose official logline reads, "Asmara’s summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ neighbourhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons." The series was announced with other 60+ titles at the grand event in Mumbai in March 2023.

READ | India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

How rich is Smriti Mandhana from her boyfriend Palash Muchhal? She got cheque worth crores after RCB's WPL win

CUET PG 2024 admit card released for March 22 exam, check how to download

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

Choli: Diljit Dosanjh's Holi anthem from Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon-starrer Crew to be launched on...

This actor became overnight star with highest grossing film, obesity ruined his career, was left with no work, had to...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Divyenndu, Avinash, Pratik promote Madgaon Express in Ahmedabad, enjoy Gujarati food with Nora Fatehi, Kunal Kemmu

Sara Ali Khan sets the screen on fire in glam avatar in Murder Mubarak

Streaming This Week: Fighter, Ae Watan Mere Watan, 3 Body Problem, Oppenheimer, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement