Meet 21-year-old actress, started working at 7, more popular than Amitabh, Kareena, Kiara, her net worth is...

Famous actress and influencer Anushka Sen started working at the age of 7, and has more Instagram followers than Amitabh Bachchan, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kiara Advani, Janhvi Kapoor, and Ananya Panday.

From Sridevi to Alia Bhatt, there have been several actresses who began their career as a child artiste in the Hindi entertainment industry and went on to achieve stardom. One more name in this list is of the actress Anushka Sen, who started working at the age of 7, and has won over the hearts of the audiences with her sincere performances.

Born in 2002 in Ranchi, Anushka moved to Mumbai with her family in her early years. She started working in 2009 with the TV serial Yahan Main Ghar Ghar Kheli, and then played the role of child Parvati in Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev in 2011. Anushka became popular after playing Meher Dagli in the fantasy show Baal Veer for four years from 2012 to 2016.

The actress's popularity grew after she portrayed the historical character of Indian freedom fighter Rani Lakshmi Bai in Khoob Ladi Mardaani – Jhansi Ki Rani in 2019. Anushka impressed the audiences by performing deadly stunts in Rohit Shetty-hosted Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 in 2021. After appearing in a few brief roles in films, she headlined the 2023 film Am I Next, which was released directly on ZEE5 last year. She will be seen next playing a pivotal role in a Korean film titled Asia.

Anushka has a massive fan following on Instagram with 39.5 million followers, which is more than the number of followers that Kareean Kapoor Khan (12 million), Kiara Advani (34.3 million), and even Amitabh Bachchan (37.5 million) have on the social media app. As per reports, her net worth is Rs 15 crore, and she earns above Rs 5 lakh per month.

The actress will next headline the Prime Video's series Dil Dosti Dilemma, whose official logline reads, "Asmara’s summer takes an unexpected turn when she is sent to her grandparents’ neighbourhood as a form of punishment. To maintain appearances with her friends, she pretends to be in Canada. Amidst the struggles of a traditional setting, she learns new life lessons." The series was announced with other 60+ titles at the grand event in Mumbai in March 2023.

READ | India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.