Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Highlights Real Madrid Enters Into UEFA Champions League Final

Real Madrid Vs Bayern Munich Highlights: Real Madrid Enters Into UEFA Champions League Final Will Face Borussia Dortmund In a Thriller game of football and another magical night at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium, Real Madrid beat Bayern Munich 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate) on May 09 to reach the UEFA Champions League final for the second time in three seasons Joselu scored in the 88th minute and then in stoppage time for the record 14-time European champion, which advanced 4-3 on aggregate to set up a final against Borussia Dortmund on June 2 in London. Bayern Munich had taken the lead courtesy of an Alphonso Davies goal in the 68th. Joselu’s first goal was a tap in after Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer spilled an easy save. The second was initially called off for offside but was eventually allowed after video review. It will be Madrid’s record-extending 18th European Cup final, and ninth in the Champions League era, also a record. Madrid beat Liverpool when it last made it to the final in 2022, a season marked by several late comebacks like that one it pulled off on Wednesday.