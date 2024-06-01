Twitter
India

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Will Rahul Gandhi retain this Kerala seat? Check predictions

In this elections, with the political arena witnessing a tough fight between Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja of the CPI, Wayanad becomes the focal point of the clash between two key players in the INDIA bloc.

Latest News

Jaisal Kaur

Updated : Jun 01, 2024, 10:19 PM IST

Wayanad Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Exit Poll Live: Will Rahul Gandhi retain this Kerala seat? Check predictions
Wayanad, situated in the hills of Kerala, emerges once again as a key battleground in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. The decision by the Congress to field Rahul Gandhi from this constituency, a move similar to that of the 2019 polls, infuses fresh vigour into the political dynamics of the region.

In this elections, with the political arena witnessing a tough fight between Rahul Gandhi and Annie Raja of the CPI, Wayanad becomes the focal point of the clash between two key players in the INDIA bloc.

Once voting ends at 6 pm today, different media outlets will share their exit polls, predicting the election outcomes ahead of the official results.

Exit polls predict Congress to win Kerala comfortably, but BJP too has made a mark. As per Axis My India-India Today exit poll, INC-UDF will win 18 seats, while BJP is expected to win 2-3 seats. Rahul Gandhi is expected to retain the Wayanad seat.

