Meet actor who once made tea on sets, cleaned floor, is now worth Rs 280 crore; flies in private jet, earns...

This actor, who left studies and worked as a production boy to help family in financial struggle, is now worth Rs 280 crore.

From Rajinikanth, Akshay Kumar to Shahid Kapoor, several actors did odd jobs before entering film industry and later became superstars. One such actor, who once used to make tea on sets for the crew, is now one of the richest Indian actors.

The actor we are talking about belongs to the family of superstars and despite delivering only 1 solo hit, he travels in private jet, earns Rs 10 crore per film. He is none other than Abhishek Bachchan.

Abhishek Bachchan is the son of supertars Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan. The acor attended Jamnabai Narsee School and Bombay Scottish School in Mumbai, Modern School, Vasant Vihar, New Delhi, and Aiglon College in Switzerland. He then went to Boston University, however, left the university mid-way to help his father in his financial struggle.

The actor once talking about his struggles, revealed in an interview that before entering films he used to work as a production boy and made tea for the crew and cleaned the studio floors. He said, "I was a production boy making tea and cleaning studio floors. I was also Arshad Warsi’s driver."

The actor made his debut with the movie Refugee alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, however, the film failed to perform well at the box office. His next 9 films were also a flop and it was only in 2004 with YRF's Dhoom that his career came on track. The film also starred John Abraham and Uday Chopra and emerged to be a superhit. After this, he starred in several hits like Bunty Aur Babli, Sarkar, Dhoom 2, Guru, Bol Bachchan, Dhoom 3, and Happy New year among others.

Abhishek Bachchan took a break from films and made his debut on OTT with Breathe: Into The Shadows and the series garnered immense love from the audience. He was last seen in the movie Ghoomer which also starred Saiyami Kher, and though it failed at box office, his performance was appreciated by the audience as well as the critics.

He now reportedly charges Rs 10 crore per film and has a reported net worth of Rs 280 crore. Not on;y this, the actor lives a luxurious life, owns lavish properties and even a Kabaddi team. His father Amitabh Bachchan owns a private jet and Abhishek often flies in the private jet during vacations.



