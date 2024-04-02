Patanjali Ad Controversy Yoga Guru Baba Ramdev Apologises In Supreme Court Over Misleading Ads

Supreme Court blasts Ramdev as he 'apologises' over misleading ads. SC reprimanded Baba Ramdev for violating its directives on misleading advertisements of Patanjali's medicinal products. The council representing Patanjali told the court that 'He (Baba Ramdev) is here personally present to apologize'. However, the court called it 'lip service' and said that Patanjali 'owes an apology to the whole nation' for their misleading claims. The court further added that 'you have broken every barrier...Now you say that you are sorry'.