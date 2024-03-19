Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Delhi excise policy case: CM Arvind Kejriwal challenges 9 ED summonses in HC

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

IPL set to introduce Smart Replay System in 17th season to improve...

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Author Fawaz Jaleel shares insights on his latest nail-biting thriller, upcoming projects and much more

'Will evacuate 9000 children from...': Russia amid war with Ukraine

Foods that increase body heat and must be avoided in summer

8 dry fruits that help to lower uric acid levels

Gut Health: Best fruits and vegetables that promote digestion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

Elvish Yadav Arrest: What Is Snake Venom Case And Why Bigg Boss OTT Winner Got Arrested | Explained

EC Advances Counting Date For Arunachal, Sikkim Assembly Elections

Breaking News: YouTuber Elvish Yadav Arrested By Noida Police, To Be Presented In Court Today

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Kanguva sizzle teaser: 'Gallant, ruthless, ferocious' Suriya goes up against Bobby Deol, fans say 'pure goosebumps'

Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

HomeBollywood

Bollywood

India's biggest flop had 6 superstars, Amitabh Bachchan rejected it, took 5 years to finish, government also lost crores

Starring six A-listers namely Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Kapoor, The Burning Train became India's biggest flop upon its release. Read on to know why did the Indian government also lose crores after the film failed at the box office.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Mar 19, 2024, 08:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

article-main
India's biggest flop film released in 1980
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

From Sholay to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, multi-starrer films in Bollywood have often been safe bets in Bollywood. But there have been some multi-starrers that have failed at the box office and one of them is the 1980 disaster film The Burning Train, most of which was set in the train named Super Express which catches fire in its inaugural run from Delhi to Mumbai.

The Burning Train starred six superstars namely Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Parveen Babi, and Neetu Kapoor. Amitabh Bachchan was initially announced as one of the leading heroes, but he later rejected the film. The film also featured a huge number of famous supporting actors including Vinod Mehra, Danny Denzongpa, Navin Nischol, Simi Garewal, Asha Sachdev,  Nazir Hussain, Iftekhar, Jagdish Raj, Mac Mohan, Ranjit, and Asrani among others.

Even after starring so many popular names, The Burning Train turned out to be India's biggest flop upon its release. Made on a reported budget of around Rs 25 to Rs 30 crore, the film took a good opening but due to its excessive runtime of more than three hours, the audiences stayed away from it and the film's final collections only stood at around Rs 6 crore.

The 1980 release took five years to finish as the production involved filming in a real train and setting the same on fire. For the same reason, it is said that the director Ravi Chopra rented a train from the Indian government. During the shoot when the train and other railway properties suffered damages worth crores, the government asked the filmmaker to compensate for the same but he refused since he was already in debt after The Burning Train had flopped.

READ | Meet actress, whose debut film was massive flop, one director changed her life, became highest-paid star, is now...

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

US: Indian-origin student Paruchuri Abhijit killed in Massachusetts, 9th case of 2024

Rs 451 crore necklace, Rs 450 crore home, Rs 277 crore horse farm: Expensive gifts billionaires bought for...

YouTuber and Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav arrested by Noida Police in snake venom case

A phone call between Prerna Arora and Divya Khossla reveals latter's South Indian odyssey

Ratan Tata honoured with prestigious award for his work in...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Nishant Malkani, Isha Sharma, Gauri Pradhan, Rakesh Paul celebrate success of Pashminna as show concludes

Kriti Kharbanda kisses Pulkit Samrat in dreamy wedding pics, pens heartfelt note: ‘It’s only you’

Inside Kriti Kharbanda-Pulkit Samrat's wedding venue ITC Grand Bharat, with only luxury suites, events cost Rs 1.5 crore

From Dhoom 2 and War to Fighter, how Hrithik Roshan came to embody Bollywood’s Greek God

Streaming This Week: Murder Mubarak, Main Atal Hoon, Bramayugam, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE
Advertisement