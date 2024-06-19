Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi breaks her silence on his arrest in murder case, gets injunction against...

"The last few days have been full of anguish for Darshan, myself, my teenage son & all of Darshan’s friends, family, and fans", wrote Vijayalakshmi as her first response to Darshan's arrest in Renukaswamy murder case.

Kannada star Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi has finally broken her silence after his husband has been arrested in Renukaswamy murder case. She took to her Instagram account, and shared that the last few days have been full on anguish for their family, including their teenage son Vinish Darshan. Vijayalakshmi also uploaded the photos of the injunction, that she has sought, against the media for printing, publishing, or telecasting any unauthenticated information/opinion in the ongoing case.

Vijayalakshmi shared a note on her Instagram Stories and as a caption to the photo of the injunction, that read, "At the outset, I express my heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased Sri Renukaswamy. Alongside, the last few days have been full of anguish for Darshan, myself, my teenage son & all of Darshan’s friends, family & fans. With this order issued by the Honourable Court, I hope people will put to rest, some falsified information & untruths that were being spread across various media & social media platforms. I urge everyone to kindly publish only what is officially put out by the enforcement authorities. I have full faith in Ma Chamundeshwari & in our legal system. Let Justice Prevail."

As per the police investigation, Renukaswamy had made derogatory comments against Darshan's longtime partner Pavithra on her social media, blaming her for ruining the actor's marriage with Vijayalakshmi. Then, Pavithra allegedly instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Darshan got Renukaswamy picked up from his house through his fan club members, and then beat him up with his belt. Darshan's accomplices threw him against a wall and dumped his body in a stormwater drain, which was recovered on June 8. The police have arrested 17 people in the murder case so far including Darshan and Pavithra.

