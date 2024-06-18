Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

Nikhil Gupta, accused in plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun, pleads not guilty in US court

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Viral video shocks internet as man smiles while entwined by giant python, watch

Sahil Chauhan smashes fastest-ever T20I century, stuns the internet, he plays for…

Nikhil Gupta, accused in plot to kill Sikh separatist Pannun, pleads not guilty in US court

8 bravest queens in history

7 animals that live in deep ocean

5 most expensive precious metals on Earth

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

Pema Khandu Sworn-In As Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister For The Third Time, List Of Ministers

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

Meet star, who earned Rs 1500 as first salary, rejected movies with Shah Rukh, Salman; now charges Rs 12 crore per film

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

Amala Paul, Jagat Desai blessed with a baby boy Ilai, seven months after their marriage: 'Meet our little miracle'

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'

The Kannada film industry's top stars, actors Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep voiced their opinions on the murder case of Renukaswamy, in which Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 12.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 18, 2024, 06:05 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Darshan case: Kiccha Sudeep, Upendra demand justice for Renukaswamy, say 'being a celebrity does not mean...'
Darshan-Kiccha Sudeep and Upendra
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

After almost a week, the big stars of Kannada film industry on Monday spoke about actor Darshan's alleged involvement in a murder. The Kannada film fraternity's top stars, actors Upendra and Kiccha Sudeep voiced their opinions on the murder case of Renukaswamy, in which Darshan and his partner Pavithra Gowda were arrested on June 12. Both stressed that the victim and his family should get their due justice.

Upendra posted on his 'X' account that when a public figure is caught in such a brutal case, all videos, documents and proof should be made public. Stressing that not only Karnataka but the whole of India is watching, Upendra said he is awaiting impartial decision and justice in the trial of this high-profile case.

"There is some anxiety and suspicion about how the case is being handled among Renukaswamy's family, people, media as well as Darshan fans. Speculations are rife. So, the video footage of the trial and all the details of the witnesses should be shared by the police with the families of the persons concerned. This should, in fact, become a law," he wrote.

According to him, in the past, the police used to write and record trials, now technology has advanced so much that everything can be video recorded and live-streamed, so this kind of legal reform should be prioritised. "Specially, in case of a case involving a public figure, the police should regularly make public the video footage of the trial of the case and all the details of the witnesses. The trial of a public figure should be held in public with full transparency. This way, tampering with evidence, interference by influential people and corruption will be exposed," he wrote further. Upendra insisted that this is the only way that Renukaswamy's family, people, media and Darshan fans will have more respect for the police.

Meanwhile, interacting with reporters, Sudeep said that people only know what the media is showing to them as they are not going to the police station to get the information. He also insisted that Renukaswamy, who died on the streets, deserves justice. "His wife deserves justice. His unborn child deserves justice. Above all, for everyone to have faith in it, justice should prevail in this case," he said.

When reminded by a reporter that he used to be a friend of Darshan, Sudeep said friendship or relationship is different from wanting justice. Stating that he does not have the habit of speaking ill of someone, he said all he wanted was that the film industry should not get a bad name. "Kannada film industry has reached where it is now due to the hard work of several people. It has a long history. It is wrong that because of a person this industry is getting a bad name. So, our intention is to see that justice is done in this case," he added.

He also urged people to draw a conclusion based on facts rather than the opinions of celebrities. "Being a celebrity does not mean we are Gods, don't treat us like that. Don't ask me what steps the film industry should take. Watch the news and draw your own conclusions. And learn what you should not do in your life," he added.

Darshan, Gowda and his 17 aides were arrested on charges of murdering Renukaswamy from Chitradurga on June 8 for allegedly sending obscene messages to Gowda.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from PTI

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

First Indian to compose music in Hollywood quit engineering, called Voice of God by Lata; it's not AR Rahman, RD Burman

Meet IAS officer, IIT graduate who left high-paying job at Samsung, then cracked UPSC exam, got AIR..

Man charged for plotting mass shooting at rapper’s concert to spark race war during elections

Home Minister Amit Shah to review J-K security situation today in wake of recent terror attacks

Meet woman, married to highest paid Indian CEO, her advice helped husband earn over Rs 5 crore per day, she is…

MORE

MOST VIEWED

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement