Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Delhi: Nine dead, 45 hospitalised amid severe heat wave in capital

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

ENG vs WI T20 World Cup 2024: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming details, weather and pitch report

Sharmajee Ki Beti trailer: Sakshi Tanwar, Divya Dutta, Saiyami Kher explore their dreams, navigate societal pressures

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

USA vs SA Live Score, T20 World Cup 2024: South Africa take on United States in Super 8 clash

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Nawazuddin Siddiqui says he is not friends with Anurag Kashyap: 'We don't talk much but...'

A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms first look out: Second Game of Thrones prequel after House of the Dragon begins filming

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage

Sirish Bharadwaj was previously married to Sreeja Konidela, Chiranjeevi's daughter and Ram Charan's sister.

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 06:08 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Chiranjeevi's former son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj passes away at 39 due to lung damage
Chiranjeevi's ex-son-in-law Sirish Bharadwaj dies at 39
Sirish Bharadwaj, the former husband of Sreeja Konidela, who is the younger sister of Telugu actor Ram Charan and the daughter of megastar Chiranjeevi, passed away on Wednesday.

According to media reports, Sirish died due to health complications related to lung damage. Despite being admitted to the hospital, his condition deteriorated, leading to his untimely demise.

The news of Sirish's passing was shared by actress Sri Reddy on social media, who posted an old picture of Sirish on her X and wrote, "Rest in peace, Sirish."

Sirish made headlines in 2007 when he married Sreeja in an Arya Samaj temple in Hyderabad. Sreeja, who pursued a CA degree, defied her family's wishes and left home to marry Sirish, who was a final-year engineering student at the time.

The couple had been in love for four years before tying the knot. However, their marriage faced complications, and they officially parted ways in 2014. Sreeja later married businessman Kalyan Dev in a grand ceremony in Bengaluru in 2016. The couple also has a daughter.

Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by DNA staff and is published from IANS

