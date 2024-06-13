Twitter
The official account of BTS shared a reunion photo of the band members Jin, Suga, Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope, after Jin's military discharge.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 13, 2024, 06:10 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

BTS' Jin poses with Jungkook, RM, V, Suga, Jimin, J-Hope after military discharge; reunion photo breaks the internet
BTS' reunion after Jin's military discharge
    BTS singer Jin aka Kim Seok-jin, who was the first band member to join the military service in 2022, has finally been discharged after completing his mandatory training. The rest of the BTS members including Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope joined him after the premises to welcome him, and RM even played the saxophone to their hit song Dynamite.

    The band's fandom, who call themselves ARMY, gathered outside the headquarters of the HYBE Corporation or the Big Hit Entertainment Co. Ltd, the entertainment company that manages BTS. Suga, who couldn't be a part of the discharge ceremony, met Jin, Jungkook, RM, V, Jimin, J-Hope at the celebrations organised by their company.

    Later, the official account of BTS shared a reunion photo of the band members on Wednesday, June 12. The Bangtan Boys were seen posing with the peace sign, while sitting on a couch. A white cake and some muffins were kept in front of them, and customised ballons were decorated behind them, that read 'Jin is back'. This picture broke the internet within just few minutes.

    Jin also hosted an online session on the Weverse app, in which he thanked all the ARMY members for joining in the celebrations as he said, "Thank you so much to the people and reporters that came and took pretty discharge pictures, and thank you so much to ARMYs that came in front of the company and gave me love because of my discharge. I couldn’t give my proper greetings in case it would get too chaotic but I’m so so thankful to all of you, our ARMY is the best."

    Talking about his military training, he said, "It feels strange saying this, but I had a good time in the military. Soldiers are called warriors, and those in higher ranks, such as sergeants, are called executives. I created a good relationship between the ranks. Everyone cried because of the good vibes. I cried twice. It was awkward, and I wanted to look more handsome, but it didn’t work out."

