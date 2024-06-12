Anand Mahindra rides Prabhas' futuristic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD, video goes viral

Twitter
Bujji is Prabhas' character Bhairava's best friend in Kalki 2898 AD and has been voiced by Keerthy Suresh. The Nag Ashwin-directed sci-fi action drama releases on June 27.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 10:16 PM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

Apart from its four leading actors Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Kamal Haasan, Kalki 2898 AD’s fifth hero is the futuristic vehicle named Bujji. Voiced by Keerty Suresh, Bujji plays the crucial role of Prabhas’ character Bhairava’s trusted best friend in the film. It came to life after director Nag Ashwin reached out to Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra during the film's making. 

Responding to the same, Anand Mahindra activated his team and connected the filmmaker with Jayem Automotives in Coimbatore, collaboratively bringing this futuristic vision to life. And finally, just a couple of weeks away from the film's release, Anand Mahindra has finally met Bujji. The businessman also rode the vehicle, as the makers shared the video of this special meeting on their social media handles.

Bujji was launched in a one-of-a-kind spectacular event in Hyderabad a few weeks ago. Bujji and Bhairava, an animated series was also released on the streaming platform Amazon Prime Video on May 1. This two-episodic series acted as the prelude to Kalki 2898 AD intrioducing the audiences to the two titular characters and the dystopian world where Nag Ashwin has set the film.

Kalki 2898 AD is touted to be the most expensive film in Indian cinema with a whopping budget of Rs 600 crore. The Nag Ashwin directorial, produced by C.Aswini Dutt, Swapna Dutt, and Priyanka Dutt under their banner Vyjayanthi Movies, releases in cinemas on June 27 in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

