Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...

DNA TV Show: Who is the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG paper leak?

Meet man who gets Rs 12.50 crore salary, runs Rs 318000 crore company backed by Ratan Tata

Neeraj Chopra wins gold in javelin at Paavo Nurmi Games 2024 with throw of...

'Modi ji won't be intimidated': Taiwan after China objects to ties with India

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...

DNA TV Show: Who is the mastermind of alleged NEET-UG paper leak?

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

7 animals with unusual diets

10 highest grossing movies produced by Yash Raj Films

Most expensive cars in the world

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

Odisha: Violent Clashes Erupt In Balasore Over Communal Unrest, 7 Injured, Section 144 Enforced

Lawrence Bishnoi Wishes 'Eid Mubarak' To Pakistani Gangster Shahzad Bhatti From Gujarat Jail

Austria vs France Highlights: France Clinches Tight Win Against Austria | UEFA Euro 2024

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

Meet Captain GR Gopinath, inspired Akshay Kumar's Sarfira, served in Indian Army, founded India's first low-cost airline

Justin Timberlake arrested for drunk driving in New York, details inside

HomeEntertainment

Entertainment

After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...

The Bengaluru civic body and the forest department are set to file chargesheet against Darshan for illegally keeping geese at his farmhouse.

Latest News

Aman Wadhwa

Updated : Jun 19, 2024, 01:46 AM IST | Edited by : Aman Wadhwa

After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...
Darshan
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Kannada star Darshan, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, has landed himself in more legal trouble. The Challenging star could face a chargesheet against him from the Bengaluru civic body for illegally keeping geese at his Bengaluru farmhouse.

In an old interview, Darshan had revealed that he had a geese at his farmhouse and even showed the birds caged in the property. After the interview, a case was filed against the actor, his wife Vijaylakshmi, and the farmhouse manager Nagaraj under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for illegally confining the rare migratory birds.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the Bengaluru civic body named Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and forest department will submit a charge sheet against Darshan in the next two days, while he is still in jail, along with his longtime partner Pavithra Gowda for allegedly murdering Renukaswamy.

As per the police investigation, Renukaswamy had made derogatory comments against Pavithra on her social media, blaming her for ruining the actor's marriage with Vijaylakshmi. Then, Pavithra allegedly instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Darshan got Renukaswamy picked up from his house through his fan club members, and then beat him up with his belt. Darshan's accomplices threw him against a wall and dumped his body in a stormwater drain, which was recovered on June 8.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Ram Charan reveals why he didn't come out of house for one week after RRR's success: 'The good or bad part about me...'

Salman Khan receives third death threat in five months, accused names Goldy Brar, Lawrence Bishnoi in...

'If there is 0.001% negligence on the part of anyone it...': SC issues notices to NTA, Centre over NEET-UG

WATCH: UPSC aspirant denied entry for being late to exam centre, parents' reaction goes viral

Avenix Fzco Launches Fexobot, An Advanced EA for Gold Trading

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Triptii Dimri sets the internet on fire in black bikini in beachside photos, fans say 'bhabhi bani baby'

In pics: Ananya Panday dazzles in shimmery green mini dress, poses with Gwyneth Paltrow at Swarovski event in Milan

In pics: Sonakshi Sinha's black-themed bachelorette with Huma Qureshi, Zaheer Iqbal's secret bachelor party

From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently

In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement