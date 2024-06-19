After his arrest in murder case, Darshan lands in more legal trouble; Kannada star will now be charged for...

The Bengaluru civic body and the forest department are set to file chargesheet against Darshan for illegally keeping geese at his farmhouse.

Kannada star Darshan, who is currently in jail in connection with the murder case of his fan Renukaswamy, has landed himself in more legal trouble. The Challenging star could face a chargesheet against him from the Bengaluru civic body for illegally keeping geese at his Bengaluru farmhouse.

In an old interview, Darshan had revealed that he had a geese at his farmhouse and even showed the birds caged in the property. After the interview, a case was filed against the actor, his wife Vijaylakshmi, and the farmhouse manager Nagaraj under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, for illegally confining the rare migratory birds.

Now, the latest reports suggest that the Bengaluru civic body named Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and forest department will submit a charge sheet against Darshan in the next two days, while he is still in jail, along with his longtime partner Pavithra Gowda for allegedly murdering Renukaswamy.

As per the police investigation, Renukaswamy had made derogatory comments against Pavithra on her social media, blaming her for ruining the actor's marriage with Vijaylakshmi. Then, Pavithra allegedly instigated Darshan to punish Renukaswamy. Darshan got Renukaswamy picked up from his house through his fan club members, and then beat him up with his belt. Darshan's accomplices threw him against a wall and dumped his body in a stormwater drain, which was recovered on June 8.

