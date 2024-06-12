Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Vegetable prices skyrocket across India; Onion, potato get costlier by...

J-K: 2 terrorists killed by security forces in Kathua district two days after Reasi attack

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Elon Musk had sex with former intern, asked SpaceX employee to have his babies: Report

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

After Abida Parveen-Atif Aslam together on stage, UAE all set to welcome Enrique Iglesias on this date

Must-have premium polo t-shirts for men on Amazon; check here

Avoid drinking water after eating watermelon, here's why

Here's how many crores Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan have charged for Kalki 2898 AD

7 must-watch Indian crime thrillers led by women on OTT 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Pappu Yadav, Newly Elected Bihar MP, Booked In Extortion Case, Calls It 'Conspiracy'

Queens Killing! Indian-Origin Man Shoots Brother Dead, Injures Mother, Kills Self In New York

Election In France: Why President Macron Announced Mid-Term Elections In France?

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Kalki 2898 AD title explained: Why Prabhas, Amitabh, Deepika-starrer is set in 29th century; know its Aryabhatta connect

Meet superstar who was in live-in with co-star while married, wife dragged him to court, married Russian model after...

HomeEducation

Education

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Candidates will now be able to download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

Latest News

Riddhima Kanetkar

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 01:57 PM IST | Edited by : Riddhima Kanetkar

TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

The Telangana School Education Department, on Wednesday, announced the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Candidates will now be able to download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/. 

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SCORES

TS TET 2024: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Select the TS TET final answer key link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new PDF file that opens, candidates can check the answers.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy for further use.

TS TET 2024: Details required to check scores

Journal
Hall ticket number
Date and Birth

TS TET 2024: Cut-off scores

General: 60 percent or above
BC: 50 percent or above
SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 percent or above.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

'Don’t look at my mom': Jeh gives death stare to paps who click Kareena Kapoor's photos in viral video, fans react

Kangana Ranaut says we need to normalise obsessive work culture: 'Stop waiting for weekends'

World Bank: India to maintain fastest-growing economy status, expected to achieve 6.7% GDP growth in..

REVEALED: Why did RBI bring 100 tonnes of gold reserves from UK to India

India's Rudram-II: Universal anti-radiation missile for full-spectrum air dominance

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement