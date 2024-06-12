TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Education
Candidates will now be able to download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
The Telangana School Education Department, on Wednesday, announced the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024). Candidates will now be able to download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.
TS TET 2024: Steps to check scores
Step 1: Go to the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.
Step 2: Select the TS TET final answer key link available on the home page.
Step 3: On the new PDF file that opens, candidates can check the answers.
Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy for further use.
TS TET 2024: Details required to check scores
Journal
Hall ticket number
Date and Birth
TS TET 2024: Cut-off scores
General: 60 percent or above
BC: 50 percent or above
SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 percent or above.