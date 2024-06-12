TS TET Result 2024: Telangana TET results declared, check direct link, pass percentage

Candidates will now be able to download the TS TET results from schooledu.telangana.gov.in and tstet2024.aptonline.in/tstet/.

The Telangana School Education Department, on Wednesday, announced the results of the Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TS TET 2024).

DIRECT LINK TO CHECK SCORES

TS TET 2024: Steps to check scores

Step 1: Go to the official website of TSTET at tstet2024.aptonline.in.

Step 2: Select the TS TET final answer key link available on the home page.

Step 3: On the new PDF file that opens, candidates can check the answers.

Step 4: Download the page and keep a hard copy for further use.

TS TET 2024: Details required to check scores

Hall ticket number

Date and Birth

TS TET 2024: Cut-off scores

General: 60 percent or above

BC: 50 percent or above

SC, ST, Differently-abled: 40 percent or above.