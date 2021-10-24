REET Answer Key 2021 released at reetbser21.com, raise objection before October 26

Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan has released the Rajasthan eligibility examination for teachers (REET) answer key today (October 25). REET was held on September 26. Candidates can check the REET answer key available on the official website, reetbser21.com.

Candidates can challenge the answer key by following the guidelines released by the Board of Secondary Education, Rajasthan.

REET 2021 was conducted on September 12, 2021 by BSE, Rajasthan. REET was held in an offline mode with adherence to COVID-19 protocols. Candidates can raise objections against the provisional answer key till October 26, 2021.

REET Answer Key 2021 Dates

REET Answer Key released: October 23, 2021

Candidates can raise objection from: October 24, 2021 from 6 pm

Last date to raise objection: October 26, 2021, till 12 am

REET Answer Key 2021: Steps to Download

- Visit the official website-reetbser21.com.

- On the homepage, click on the notification, "Answer Key Level-I" or "Answer Key Level-II" as per requirement.

- A new PDF would open up for Answer Key Level I and Answer Key Level II.

- Download the answer key and keep a copy of the PDF for future reference

- Raise objection is any