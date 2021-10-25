NTA NEET 2021 entrance exam result likely to be declared soon at neet.nta.nic.in - Check steps to download scorecard

Students are waiting eagerly for NEET 2021 entrance exam result to be declared soon, as per media reports, National Testing Agency (NTA) is reportedly getting ready to declare NEET 2021 entrance exam result before Diwali i.e. by October-end or November 4. Few media reports have claimed that the result is expected to be declared by October 31, 2021. However, there has been no official confirmation regarding the NEET-UG result date 2021 yet.

It is to be noted that Phase 2 of registration for NEET 2021 will continue till October 26 and it is expected that the NTA would release the results and final answer key after the deadline.

It is expected that NTA will release the NEET 2021 entrance exam final answer key and NEET 2021 entrance exam results at the same time. Notably, the NEET 2021 entrance exam was conducted across the country on September 12 in offline mode at over 3,800 centres.

NEET 2021 entrance exam results: How to check online

Step 1: Visit neet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'NEET-UG Results 2021'. (once the NTA releases the result)

Step 3: A new page will appear

Step 4: Enter the credentials and click on the submit option.

Step 5: Your result will appear.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.