Meet woman who once worked as receptionist, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

Pooja apparently realised after working for some time that she was genuinely contributing to the development of another country rather than India.

Haryana native Pooja Yadav was selected as an IPS officer after she aced the UPSC test in 2018. To support her nation, she left her work in Germany. But Pooja, too, had her share of difficulties, and to help cover her costs, she tried her hand at several part-time jobs, from tutoring kids to filling in as a receptionist from time to time. Let's examine IPS Pooja Yadav's inspirational path now.



Pooja was born in Haryana on September 20, 1988, and she finished her education there as well. After earning her M.Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology, she worked in Germany and Canada for a period.

She so decided to resign from her position and take the UPSC test. She started studying for the tests and pursued her aspirations. However, it wasn’t a quick success. She passed the 2018 civil services test on her second try, earning an All India Rank of 174. At now, she works as an IPS officer in the prestigious Gujarat cadre.

Whether Pooja Yadav was studying for the UPSC or an MTech, her family was always there to assist her. But they were not in a particularly good financial situation. She worked as a receptionist and tutored students to pay for her educational expenditures. On February 18, 2021, the IPS officer married IAS Vikalp Bhardwaj. It was at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie where the two had first crossed paths. Vikalp is an officer from the Kerala cadre and a 2016 graduate.



Pooja has over 73.8k Instagram followers and is also highly active on social media. She stated in an interview that she believed social media to be the most effective platform for public engagement and idea sharing.

