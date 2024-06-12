Meet woman who once worked as receptionist, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

BJP leader Pema Khandu to become Arunachal Pradesh CM for third consecutive term

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

'Boht ho gaya, ab ho jaye viral': Legendary player blasts Pakistan team over rift among players

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

WI vs NZ T20 World Cup 2024 Dream11 prediction: Fantasy cricket tips for West Indies vs New Zealand

'Boht ho gaya, ab ho jaye viral': Legendary player blasts Pakistan team over rift among players

Meet man, security guard’s son who cracked UPSC exam in first attempt by studying from borrowed books, he is posted as..

Roti or Rice: what is better for weight loss

5 jaw-dropping moments in Kill trailer that prove it is India's most violent film

Simple daily habits to keep your mind young and sharp 

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Chandrababu Naidu's Swearing-In Ceremony: JSP's Pawan Kalyan Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh Deputy CM

Chandrababu Naidu Takes Oath As Andhra Pradesh CM For 4th Time– Check Full List Of Cabinet Ministers

US President Joe Biden's Son, Hunter Biden Found Guilty Of Gun Crimes, Faces Up To 25 Years In Jail

Watch: Real Chandu Champion Murlikant Petkar gets teary-eyed after first screening of Kartik Aaryan-starrer biopic

Who is Pavithra Gowda? Failed actress, fashion designer, Kannada star Darshan's 'wife', arrested with him in murder case

Kartik Aaryan says outsiders don't get extra chances in Bollywood, any film could be last: 'One mistake...' | Exclusive

HomeEducation

Education

Meet woman who once worked as receptionist, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured AIR...

Pooja apparently realised after working for some time that she was genuinely contributing to the development of another country rather than India.

Latest News

Varnika Srivastava

Updated : Jun 12, 2024, 07:13 PM IST

Meet woman who once worked as receptionist, cracked UPSC exam to become IPS officer, secured AIR...
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

Haryana native Pooja Yadav was selected as an IPS officer after she aced the UPSC test in 2018. To support her nation, she left her work in Germany. But Pooja, too, had her share of difficulties, and to help cover her costs, she tried her hand at several part-time jobs, from tutoring kids to filling in as a receptionist from time to time. Let's examine IPS Pooja Yadav's inspirational path now.
 
Pooja was born in Haryana on September 20, 1988, and she finished her education there as well. After earning her M.Tech in Biotechnology and Food Technology, she worked in Germany and Canada for a period. 

Pooja apparently realised after working for some time that she was genuinely contributing to the development of another country rather than India.
 
She so decided to resign from her position and take the UPSC test. She started studying for the tests and pursued her aspirations. However, it wasn’t a quick success. She passed the 2018 civil services test on her second try, earning an All India Rank of 174. At now, she works as an IPS officer in the prestigious Gujarat cadre. 

Whether Pooja Yadav was studying for the UPSC or an MTech, her family was always there to assist her. But they were not in a particularly good financial situation. She worked as a receptionist and tutored students to pay for her educational expenditures. On February 18, 2021, the IPS officer married IAS Vikalp Bhardwaj. It was at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie where the two had first crossed paths. Vikalp is an officer from the Kerala cadre and a 2016 graduate.
 
Pooja has over 73.8k Instagram followers and is also highly active on social media. She stated in an interview that she believed social media to be the most effective platform for public engagement and idea sharing. 
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Massive power outage in several parts of Delhi amid heatwave, AAP minister Atishi says, ‘this is due to…’

Apple WWDC 2024: How to watch iOS 18, iPadOS and upcoming iPhone features live [Video]

Amid reports of wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, Sonakshi Sinha says her personal life is 'nobody's business': 'I don't...'

Meet star kid who was rejected 7 times before his debut, failed audition in his father's production house, is now...

Meet actress, only two films old, still more popular than Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Ranbir Kapoor, Aamir Khan

MORE

MOST VIEWED

How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer

In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'

Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Result: From Smriti Irani to Mehbooba Mufti, these politicians are trailing in their seats

Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 6 states with highest number of seats

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement